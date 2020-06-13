/
accessible apartments
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Minot, ND
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
47 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$848
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
11 Units Available
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$815
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
18 Units Available
South Pointe
1201 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1040 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and other shopping and dining outlets. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units available, all with updated kitchens, generous closet space and central air. Heat and garage included in rent. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
4 Units Available
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1424 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Kenwood on 5th
2821 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$935
1247 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kenwood on 5th in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
Sky Crest Apartments
2008 33rd St NW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$955
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sky Crest Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 05:28am
3 Units Available
Country View
1635 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:27am
5 Units Available
Country Meadows
2016 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country Meadows in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.