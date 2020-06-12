/
3 bedroom apartments
3 bedroom apartments
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minot, ND
South Pointe
1201 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1331 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and other shopping and dining outlets. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units available, all with updated kitchens, generous closet space and central air. Heat and garage included in rent. Pet friendly.
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1677 sqft
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Southwood Apartments
3403 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Southwood Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kenwood on 5th
2821 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$935
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kenwood on 5th in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northern Plains in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Meadows at Woodside
1310 SE 34th Ave, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadows at Woodside in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1482 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Meadow Ridge
110 41st Ave SE, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Glacial Manor
1524 12th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$825
1057 sqft
1530 12th Street NW Glacial Manor has Washer and Dryer In-Unit and Garage Included - Great apartments conveniently located minutes from Minot State University.
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Landmark Circle
2102 NW Landmark Cir, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1668 sqft
2126 Landmark Circle Available 07/08/20 Landmark Circle 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath, Open Floor Plan - The open living and kitchen floor plan offer a patio, fully equipped kitchen with a large kitchen island and lots of counter space.
Summit Park
505 Park Street Southwest, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$745
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Park in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Minot Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Prairie Heights
3414 21st Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$950
1342 sqft
Welcome to Prairie Heights Apartments in Minot where you will enjoy spacious floor plans, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, free wifi, garage included and more! With easy access to Hwy 83 Bypass, Prairie
501 10th ST NE
501 10th Street Northeast, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$750
501 10th ST NE Available 07/01/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5834636)
3401 15th St NW
3401 15th St NW, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- (RLNE5832086)
905 18th Ave SE
905 18th Avenue Southeast, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
905 18th Ave SE Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5823330)
2400 - 2nd Ave SW
2400 2nd Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2400 - 2nd Ave SW Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5798792)
1308 Tuxedo Road
1308 Tuxedo Road Northwest, Minot, ND
- (RLNE5798726)
616 14th St SE
616 14th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$825
616 - 14th St SE Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5053985)
300 9th St SE
300 9th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
- (RLNE4937065)
72 Mulberry Loop NE
72 Mulberry Loop, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1817 sqft
72 Mulberry Loop NE Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath town home near Air Force Base - FIRST MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE! 3 bed, 2 bath twinhome located just north of the airport in the Stonebridge Farms development and offers easy
1904 23rd Ave NW
1904 23rd Avenue, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedroom Townhome! - (RLNE5625562)
3338 8th St NE
3338 8th St NE, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1805 sqft
3 bed, 3 bath twinhome on North end near Air Force Base - 3 bed, 3 bath twinhome located just north of the airport in the Stonebridge Farms development and offers easy access to North Broadway.