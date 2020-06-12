/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
40 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Minot, ND
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Skyport
2105 5th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
750 sqft
Skyport Apartments *Pet Friendly* - Skyport is conveniently nestled on North Hill in close proximity to Broadway, Market Place Foods, and surrounding restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood
3705 2nd St NE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$865
935 sqft
3705 2nd Street NE 210 Available 07/08/20 Lindenwood Apartments *Free Cable & Wifi!* Pet Friendly Building! - Located in Northeast Minot, Lindenwood Apartments offers quick and easy access to the Minot Air Force Base! Our 3705 building is pet
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Northfield
1 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$805
929 sqft
1 36th Ave.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood North
525 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$605
750 sqft
525 22nd Avenue NW D49 Available 07/06/20 Cedarwood North Apartments - Pet Friendly with Heat Paid! - Cedarwood North apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in a great north hill location.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$915
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunset Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Westridge
1405 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westridge in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$945
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Minot Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northdale in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Southwood Apartments
3403 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$885
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Southwood Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Paramount at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northern Plains in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
110 41st Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$935
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
Sky Crest Apartments
2008 33rd St NW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$955
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sky Crest Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 05:30am
3 Units Available
Meadows at Woodside
1310 SE 34th Ave, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$825
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadows at Woodside in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 05:28am
3 Units Available
Country View
1635 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:27am
5 Units Available
Country Meadows
2016 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country Meadows in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:14pm
12 Units Available
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:10pm
5 Units Available
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1204 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:13pm
19 Units Available
South Pointe
1201 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and other shopping and dining outlets. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units available, all with updated kitchens, generous closet space and central air. Heat and garage included in rent. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:15pm
19 Units Available
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$985
1140 sqft
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
47 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.