211 12th Ave NW- This bi-level 5 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is nestled in west Mandan. The living room upstairs is spacious and features hardwood floors and plenty of wall space for decor. The kitchen features updated appliances and has a plethora of cabinet space for storage. The bathroom is spacious and features built in storage. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs that are all equal in size and also feature hardwood floors and two windows to keep it bright with natural light. Downstairs you will find another spacious living room with cozy carpet making it the perfect family room. One bedroom features custom built in cabinets for storage while the other has an en-suite bathroom. There is also an unfinished laundry room featuring washer and dryer for easy laundry days. Resident is responsible for all utilities including lawn and snow. There is a long driveway and garage for parking.this unit is pet friendly. Rent is $1150.00 with a $750.00 deposit



