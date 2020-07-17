All apartments in Mandan
211 12th Ave NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

211 12th Ave NW

211 12th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

211 12th Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND 58554

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
211 12th Ave NW- This bi-level 5 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is nestled in west Mandan. The living room upstairs is spacious and features hardwood floors and plenty of wall space for decor. The kitchen features updated appliances and has a plethora of cabinet space for storage. The bathroom is spacious and features built in storage. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs that are all equal in size and also feature hardwood floors and two windows to keep it bright with natural light. Downstairs you will find another spacious living room with cozy carpet making it the perfect family room. One bedroom features custom built in cabinets for storage while the other has an en-suite bathroom. There is also an unfinished laundry room featuring washer and dryer for easy laundry days. Resident is responsible for all utilities including lawn and snow. There is a long driveway and garage for parking.this unit is pet friendly. Rent is $1150.00 with a $750.00 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 12th Ave NW have any available units?
211 12th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mandan, ND.
What amenities does 211 12th Ave NW have?
Some of 211 12th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 12th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
211 12th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 12th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 12th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 211 12th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 211 12th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 211 12th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 12th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 12th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 211 12th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 211 12th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 211 12th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 211 12th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 12th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 12th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 12th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
