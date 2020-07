Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This adorable 1 bed 1 bath single family home is completely remodeled and perfect for you. The kitchen features a brand new gas stove for cooking and plenty of beautiful white cabinets for storage. The living/dining area has beautiful light grey vinyl and 2 windows that let in plenty of daylight. The bedroom has plush gray carpets and also features a washer and dryer hookup so you never have to haul laundry to the laundromat. The bathroom is located off of the bedroom and features a mirror with built in storage as well as a full sized tub/shower combo. There is off street parking available for tenants. There is also a yard space that is perfect for your pet as this unit is animal friendly! Residents are responsible for all utilities including lawn/snow. Rent is $650.00 with a deposit of $650.00



