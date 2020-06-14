All apartments in Grand Forks
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

921 32nd Ave S #2

921 32nd Avenue South · (701) 620-1597
Location

921 32nd Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 921 32nd Ave S #2 · Avail. Jul 16

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
921 32nd Ave S #2 Available 07/16/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bed/1 Bath Condo on 32nd Ave. S. - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent on the south end of Grand Forks across the street from Schroeder Middle School. This updated condo features a single garage w/opener, reserved parking spot, heat & water paid, pet friendly (Dogs or cats under 20 lbs), newer flooring and great neighborhood. There is no Monthly pet fee, but there is a $300 non refundable deposit for your pet.

Contact TruHome for details and showings.

leasing@truhomeproperties.com
www.truhomeproperties.com
701-620-1597

(RLNE2794125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 32nd Ave S #2 have any available units?
921 32nd Ave S #2 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 921 32nd Ave S #2 have?
Some of 921 32nd Ave S #2's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 32nd Ave S #2 currently offering any rent specials?
921 32nd Ave S #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 32nd Ave S #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 32nd Ave S #2 is pet friendly.
Does 921 32nd Ave S #2 offer parking?
Yes, 921 32nd Ave S #2 does offer parking.
Does 921 32nd Ave S #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 32nd Ave S #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 32nd Ave S #2 have a pool?
No, 921 32nd Ave S #2 does not have a pool.
Does 921 32nd Ave S #2 have accessible units?
No, 921 32nd Ave S #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 32nd Ave S #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 32nd Ave S #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 32nd Ave S #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 32nd Ave S #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
