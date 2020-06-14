Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

921 32nd Ave S #2 Available 07/16/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bed/1 Bath Condo on 32nd Ave. S. - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent on the south end of Grand Forks across the street from Schroeder Middle School. This updated condo features a single garage w/opener, reserved parking spot, heat & water paid, pet friendly (Dogs or cats under 20 lbs), newer flooring and great neighborhood. There is no Monthly pet fee, but there is a $300 non refundable deposit for your pet.



Contact TruHome for details and showings.



leasing@truhomeproperties.com

www.truhomeproperties.com

701-620-1597



(RLNE2794125)