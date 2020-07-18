3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Come on home to this 3bd 2ba home. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets for the cook in the family! Located at the entrance of the park for quick and easy access to Hwy 22! Call today..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 839 Southview Ave have any available units?
839 Southview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dickinson, ND.
Is 839 Southview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
839 Southview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Southview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Southview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 839 Southview Ave offer parking?
No, 839 Southview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 839 Southview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Southview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Southview Ave have a pool?
No, 839 Southview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 839 Southview Ave have accessible units?
No, 839 Southview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Southview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Southview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 839 Southview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 Southview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.