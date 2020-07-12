All apartments in Bismarck
3216 Jericho Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

3216 Jericho Rd

3216 Jericho Road · (701) 289-9101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3216 Jericho Road, Bismarck, ND 58503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3216 Jericho Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3216 Jericho Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! *Pet Friendly* - Welcome to North Bismarck's newest development of urban living!

This contemporary home includes Alder Double Chocolate Pie Cabinets and an apron sink, Jet Black & Almond Rocca Caesarstone Countertops, and Whirlpool Stainless Appliances. The layout in the Living, Kitchen, and Dining make entertaining a breeze! If you are looking for Bismarck's next best opportunity, this is it! Reserve your unit today, our Investor's Units are filling up fast! With a completion date coming up in Dec, make your arrangements now!

Located in Bismarck's new High School District-Legacy!

There is an additional Rec Room w/1/2 Bath off the 2 stall heated garage!

lawn care, and snow removal to the drive are also included in this home. Contact our office for more information. Pictures coming soon of actual units as construction progresses!*Disclaimer: Photos are of similar unit, not actual unit in listing*

Pet Deposit: 1 month Pet Deposit Non-Refundable at end per condition.
Pet Rent: $100/month per pet.

(RLNE2639280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Jericho Rd have any available units?
3216 Jericho Rd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Jericho Rd have?
Some of 3216 Jericho Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Jericho Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Jericho Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Jericho Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216 Jericho Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3216 Jericho Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Jericho Rd offers parking.
Does 3216 Jericho Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Jericho Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Jericho Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3216 Jericho Rd has a pool.
Does 3216 Jericho Rd have accessible units?
No, 3216 Jericho Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Jericho Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Jericho Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
