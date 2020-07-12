Amenities

3216 Jericho Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! *Pet Friendly* - Welcome to North Bismarck's newest development of urban living!



This contemporary home includes Alder Double Chocolate Pie Cabinets and an apron sink, Jet Black & Almond Rocca Caesarstone Countertops, and Whirlpool Stainless Appliances. The layout in the Living, Kitchen, and Dining make entertaining a breeze! If you are looking for Bismarck's next best opportunity, this is it! Reserve your unit today, our Investor's Units are filling up fast! With a completion date coming up in Dec, make your arrangements now!



Located in Bismarck's new High School District-Legacy!



There is an additional Rec Room w/1/2 Bath off the 2 stall heated garage!



lawn care, and snow removal to the drive are also included in this home. Contact our office for more information. Pictures coming soon of actual units as construction progresses!*Disclaimer: Photos are of similar unit, not actual unit in listing*



Pet Deposit: 1 month Pet Deposit Non-Refundable at end per condition.

Pet Rent: $100/month per pet.



(RLNE2639280)