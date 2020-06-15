Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

2736 Essex Loop Bismarck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath. This single family home is located just minutes away from Fox Island and Wachter Middle School in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. The main level features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including the master suite with his and hers closets. The master bathroom has a luxurious jacuzzi tub with standing shower. There are also 2 spacious living rooms with stunning vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances, glass island, stone backsplash, dura-ceramic flooring and an abundance of cabinet space. Downstairs features 2 more large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is energy efficient lighting throughout the home. An attached 4 stall garage, large fenced in yard, with 3 gates, there is also no neighbor in the lot behind the home. The yard also has a raised deck with built in fireplace overlooking beautiful landscaping and greenery. A P.O box will be required because there is no direct mailing to the address except FedEx/UPS packages. Resident is responsible for ALL utilities plus lawn/snow. NO PETS! Rent is 2000.00 with security deposit of 1500.00

Click the link below to view our virtual tour today!

http://www.bismanpropertymanagement.com/rentals/556/2736-essex-lp.aspx



(RLNE3245404)