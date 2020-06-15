All apartments in Bismarck
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2736 Essex Loop, Bismarck, ND 58504

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2736 Essex Loop · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2736 Essex Loop Bismarck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath. This single family home is located just minutes away from Fox Island and Wachter Middle School in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. The main level features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including the master suite with his and hers closets. The master bathroom has a luxurious jacuzzi tub with standing shower. There are also 2 spacious living rooms with stunning vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances, glass island, stone backsplash, dura-ceramic flooring and an abundance of cabinet space. Downstairs features 2 more large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is energy efficient lighting throughout the home. An attached 4 stall garage, large fenced in yard, with 3 gates, there is also no neighbor in the lot behind the home. The yard also has a raised deck with built in fireplace overlooking beautiful landscaping and greenery. A P.O box will be required because there is no direct mailing to the address except FedEx/UPS packages. Resident is responsible for ALL utilities plus lawn/snow. NO PETS! Rent is 2000.00 with security deposit of 1500.00
Click the link below to view our virtual tour today!
http://www.bismanpropertymanagement.com/rentals/556/2736-essex-lp.aspx

(RLNE3245404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Essex Loop have any available units?
2736 Essex Loop has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Essex Loop have?
Some of 2736 Essex Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Essex Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Essex Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Essex Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2736 Essex Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bismarck.
Does 2736 Essex Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2736 Essex Loop does offer parking.
Does 2736 Essex Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Essex Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Essex Loop have a pool?
No, 2736 Essex Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2736 Essex Loop have accessible units?
No, 2736 Essex Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Essex Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2736 Essex Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
