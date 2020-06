Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This gorgeously updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile features an open concept living and kitchen area. This unit has been updated with fresh paint throughout. The bedrooms all feature large walk-in closets. The master bedroom features a gorgeous en suite bathroom with a spacious stand alone shower. This home also includes 2 off street parking spots. Resident is responsible for all utilities.



All RJR properties are proudly SMOKE FREE! Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



