/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
40 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1147 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
25 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10-A Deep Woods Rd.
10 Deep Woods Rd, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom in Weaverville - This is a ground level apartment in the Weaverville area. Substantial living area with carpet. Nice "eat-in" kitchen that leads to a cozy outdoor patio area. Two great sized bedrooms. Water and garbage included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16-B Deep Woods Road
16 Deep Woods Rd, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
16-B Deep Woods Rd. Available 07/03/20 2 bedroom in Weaverville - This is a ground level apartment in the Weaverville area. Substantial living area with carpet. Nice "eat-in" kitchen that leads to a cozy outdoor patio area.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
456 Reems Creek Road
456 Reems Creek Road, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Small apartment building with spacious rooms in Weaverville with washer/dryer hook-ups. Includes water and trash. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Grove Park- Sunset
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
864 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
Five Points
19 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grove Park- Sunset
1 Unit Available
304 Charlotte St 201
304 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
840 sqft
Amazing Grove Park Location - Property Id: 248052 Be the first to live in this beautiful new residence on a spacious, professionally landscaped property located at 304 Charlotte St. Two, fully remodeled 2-bedroom/1 bath apartments available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
647 Flint Hill Road
647 Flint Hill Road, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Convenience with a Country Feel - Don't miss out on seeing this 2 bedroom 2 bath home.
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Beverly Hills
20 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Chunn's Cove
6 Units Available
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
East End - Valley Street
21 Units Available
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Beverly Hills
34 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1094 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Malvern Hills
34 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
844 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Asheville
3 Units Available
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
123 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
East End - Valley Street
25 Units Available
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
East End - Valley Street
14 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Rotunda Circle
4 Rotunda Circle, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 Rotunda Circle Available 06/15/20 Asheville Townhouse with Pool Access - Mt Carmel Village sits just outside of West Asheville off New Leicester Highway. Two story, two bedroom townhouse with hardwood floors and carpet.
Similar Pages
Weaverville 1 BedroomsWeaverville 2 BedroomsWeaverville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWeaverville 3 BedroomsWeaverville Apartments with Balcony
Weaverville Apartments with GarageWeaverville Apartments with GymWeaverville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWeaverville Apartments with Parking