1020 Savannah Drive

$700 - 1 Bed/1 Bath Furnished Basement Apartment - Very Convenient Location - Great location: Charming, Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom basement apartment in a quiet neighborhood. Close to downtown Sylva and Dillsboro, convenient to Cullowhee and Cherokee as well. Freshly painted, recently updated bathroom. No pets, service animals only. $700/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities $75 per month. Utilities include electricity up to $30/month, tenant pays overage, internet, water, and sewer. No smoking and no pets. Contact Adrienne at 828-586-1601, ext. 1.



