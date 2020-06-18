All apartments in Sylva
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1020 Savannah Drive

1020 Savannah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1020 Savannah Drive, Sylva, NC 28779

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
$700 - 1 Bed/1 Bath Furnished Basement Apartment - Very Convenient Location - Great location: Charming, Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom basement apartment in a quiet neighborhood. Close to downtown Sylva and Dillsboro, convenient to Cullowhee and Cherokee as well. Freshly painted, recently updated bathroom. No pets, service animals only. $700/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities $75 per month. Utilities include electricity up to $30/month, tenant pays overage, internet, water, and sewer. No smoking and no pets. Contact Adrienne at 828-586-1601, ext. 1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3815235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Savannah Drive have any available units?
1020 Savannah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sylva, NC.
Is 1020 Savannah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Savannah Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Savannah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Savannah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sylva.
Does 1020 Savannah Drive offer parking?
No, 1020 Savannah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Savannah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Savannah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Savannah Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 Savannah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Savannah Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Savannah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Savannah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Savannah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Savannah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Savannah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
