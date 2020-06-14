Apartment List
/
NC
/
silver lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:01 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, NC with garage

Silver Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
916 Lorraine Drive N
916 Lorraine Drive North, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
423 Horn Road
423 Horn Road, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Move in Ready - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath one car garage. Duplex home. Close to dining, shopping, and schools. One car garage.Private patio. Fenced in. Lawn Care Included! (RLNE4841315)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
312 Raye Drive
312 Raye Drive, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
Tucked away near the Monkey Junction area, this home is centrally located to schools, grocery, shopping, and restaurants! Tenant pays all utilities. Apply at www.zenrealestatenc.com
Results within 1 mile of Silver Lake
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
142 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 08/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - FURNISHED - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
4114 Kettering Pl
4114 Kettering Place, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1416 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington’s historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
533 Lyrebird Avenue
533 Lyrebird Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1548 sqft
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over.

1 of 40

Last updated January 5 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
4705 Pineview Dr
4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2168 sqft
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Lake
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lincoln Forest
16 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
32 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pine Valley West
4 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Pine Valley West
22 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
10 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Valley East
1 Unit Available
3204 Shadow Ct.
3204 Shadow Court, Wilmington, NC
6 Bedrooms
$2,150
3800 sqft
3204 Shadow Ct. Available 07/13/20 Hoggard school district, 6 Bedrooms, 2 Car garage, pets ok, fenced yard - Woodberry Forest community, popular schools! Central Wilmington, convenient to hospital, Publix, shopping, beaches and downtown.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon
1 Unit Available
4006 Peachtree Avenue
4006 Peachtree Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1319 sqft
Immaculate Midtown Home with Oversized Garage/Workshop - Virtual tour of this home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cAyu6QGpgZ3&mls=1 Click here to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
1 Unit Available
2908 Park Avenue
2908 Park Avenue, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Forest Hills / Garage Apt - Forest Hills! Super Cute 1 Bedroom, 1 bath Garage apt. Original hardwoods, cute lil kitchen with amazing light. Includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant would be responsible for power, cable and internet. Sorry No Pets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5117 LONG POINT ROAD
5117 Long Pointe Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
5117 LONG POINT ROAD Available 06/15/20 Home in Masonboro Village - Masonboro Village. Single story house with over 1750 sq. ft with cathedral ceilings and split floor plan, includes attached 2 car garage. Beautiful Screened in porch approx. 180 sq.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
201 Silver Sloop Way
201 Silver Sloop Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
Available July 1st! 3 BR/3 BA townhome in beautiful Harbour Point neighborhood. Bright open design with two master bedrooms upstairs and main level bedroom/study. Lots of pretty porches, deck, fenced yard and single car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Lake
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Wilmington
15 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
College Acres
28 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Silver Lake, NC

Silver Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Silver Lake 3 BedroomsSilver Lake Apartments with BalconySilver Lake Apartments with Garage
Silver Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSilver Lake Apartments with ParkingSilver Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Silver Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsSilver Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SC
Northchase, NCHampstead, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington