3 bedroom apartments
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, NC
916 Lorraine Drive N
916 Lorraine Drive North, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.
423 Horn Road
423 Horn Road, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Move in Ready - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath one car garage. Duplex home. Close to dining, shopping, and schools. One car garage.Private patio. Fenced in. Lawn Care Included! (RLNE4841315)
312 Raye Drive
312 Raye Drive, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
Tucked away near the Monkey Junction area, this home is centrally located to schools, grocery, shopping, and restaurants! Tenant pays all utilities. Apply at www.zenrealestatenc.com
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
4804-38 South College Road
4804 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
4804-38 South College Road Available 08/21/20 4804-38 South College Road - You can't beat this price. Two-story 3 bedroom townhome with 1300 square feet for only $1,200 a month.
108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3
108 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1779 sqft
Beautiful Turtle Cay Condo! - View this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom first floor condo located off of River Road.
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 08/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - FURNISHED - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.
4705 Rushing drive
4705 Rushing Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
4705 Rushing drive Available 09/04/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Crosswinds Subdivision - 2100 Square foot home in Crosswinds Subdivisions with a screened in porch and fenced backyard.
4813 Split Rail Dr
4813 Split Rail Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington's historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
4114 Kettering Pl
4114 Kettering Place, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1416 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington’s historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
533 Lyrebird Avenue
533 Lyrebird Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1548 sqft
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over.
4705 Pineview Dr
4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems.
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.