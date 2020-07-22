Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC with washer-dryers

1 of 31

1 Unit Available
1046 Bitting Hall Cir.
1046 Bitting Hall Circle, Rural Hall, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1591 sqft
Spacious Home Convenient to 52 - Enjoy this spacious home convenient to access to 52. Home offers open floor plan with living room & kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Verified

1 of 15

11 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1160 Academic Drive
1160 Academic Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1707 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Townhome, Attached Garage, Gated,near WFU - Property Id: 324205 End unit on quiet street in Deacon Ridge. Beautiful condition. Fireplace. Back patio. New high-end dishwasher. New washer & dryer. Gated community.

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
Brookwood
302 Aspen Court
302 Aspen Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1152 sqft
COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. Estimated date is AVAILABLE DATE only on our website RENTrrc.com where appts can then be made.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
Roman Acres
5081 Hutchins Street
5081 Hutchins Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1550 sqft
Spacious House with Master suite on Main - WOW! Beautiful and spacious home on quiet wooded lot. Master suite on the main level has a large walk in closet and private bath. 2 large bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom with double vanity.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1012 Timberline Ridge Court
1012 Timberline Ridge Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1012 Timberline Ridge Court Available 09/01/20 DEACON RIDGE AT WFU! - Main level 2 bedroom condo with private patio overlooking wooded area! Tastefully decorated, stainless refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer included.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
Brookwood
1461 Brookwood Dr
1461 Brookwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 1 car garage and sunroom on large lot near Wake Forest University. NO SMOKERS. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
923 Windcastle Lane
923 Windcastle Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$845
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready, large 1BR/ 1 bath condo. All electric. Water included in the rent. SS appliances. Washer/ dryer provided in unit. Neighborhood pool. Secured entrance to building.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
714 Old Hollow Road
714 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
903 sqft
For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8 - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
623 Timberline Ridge Ln
623 Timberline Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Great condo close to Wake Forrest University - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Stove and Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Sorry no pets or smoking Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have.
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Verified

1 of 17

9 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified

1 of 17

15 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

10 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

$
46 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 17

14 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

2 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 25

14 Units Available
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$986
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

3 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified

1 of 25

3 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$917
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
3267 Grandview Club Rd
3267 Grandview Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
beautiful 4 bedroom home in a good school district - Property Id: 315318 This home features a large kitchen with lots of granite counter and cabinet space and opens to the great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
Ardmore
2523-D Miller Park Circle
2523 Miller Park Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location for this cute 1 bedroom upper level condo! - Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper level condo with hardwood floors that is SOOOOO convenient to Baptist Hospital, Thruway Shopping Center, Starbucks, Miller Park and

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
Ardmore
2507 Miller Park Cir. Apt. B
2507 Miller Park Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
A Great Condo close to Baptist Hospital and Park - A wonderful 2 bedroom Condo across the Street from Miller Park Close to shopping and I-40 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Hardwood floors Stove and Refrigerator Washer & Dryer Off street parking Water Included

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
Knollwood Manor
2821 DEERWOOD DRIVE
2821 Deerwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1392 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Home Available in Ardmore - 3 bdroom, 2 bath ranch style single family home located in Ardmore. House has a carport and patio area; carpet and hardwood flooring; kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Rural Hall, NC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rural Hall offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Rural Hall. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rural Hall can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

