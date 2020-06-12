/
3 bedroom apartments
92 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northchase, NC
18 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
1 Unit Available
Meridian Village
2620 Northchase Pkwy SE, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1062 sqft
Located in the heart of Wilmington, Meridian Village places you in the middle of everything! The surf, sand, and ocean breeze are just minutes away from two beautiful beaches, Wrightsville and Carolina Beach! Treat yourself to some retail therapy
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2909 New Town Dr
2909 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2605 Cranbrook Drive
2605 Cranbrook Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1970 sqft
2605 Cranbrook Drive Available 05/18/20 2605 Cranbrook Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Northchase subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Northchase
1 Unit Available
4926 Exton Park Loop
4926 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
4926 Exton Park Loop - Beautiful upgraded Townhouse offers open floor plan, luxury vinyl downstairs, carpet upstairs, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large master bedroom, with walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
4505 Blue Clay Road
4505 Blue Clay Road, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
4505 Blue Clay Road Available 07/17/20 Cottage style brick ranch home, carport, fully fenced, Large detached garage/workshop - Cottage style one level brick ranch home.
Results within 5 miles of Northchase
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
51 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Winter Park & Piney Woods
35 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
College Acres
29 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
21 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Winter Park & Piney Woods
17 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
43 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mayfaire
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
1 Unit Available
4638 Kings Drive
4638 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4638 Kings Drive Available 06/23/20 4638 Kings Drive Wilmington, NC 28405 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in desirable Kings Grant neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
518 Aquarius Drive
518 Aquarius Drive, Bayshore, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
518 Aquarius Drive Available 06/16/20 Bayshore Community! Boat Landing! 4BR, Garage, Study/Office Area - Popular Bayshore Community close to Mayfair shopping, Wrightsville Beach, Porters Neck Shops.
1 Unit Available
7475 Thai's Trail
7475 Thais Trail, Ogden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
7475 Thai's Trail Available 07/15/20 3 BR, 1 Garage Brick Patio in Odgen! Close to Mayfair, Wrighstivlle Beach, HWY17, New flooring and Paint! - Lovely 3 bedroom home with New flooring and paint! Wonderful space from open floor plan.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
416 N Kerr Ave
416 North Kerr Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1378 sqft
3Bd/2BA Brick Ranch Home with Garage and Storage Shed - Beautifully remodeled 3 BD/2BA brick ranch home.
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
1 Unit Available
134 Kenwood Avenue
134 Kenwood Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout
Winter Park & Piney Woods
1 Unit Available
4906 Seabrook Court
4906 Seabrook Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Stones Throw - Town House - Around the corner from UNCW. Spacious with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, over 1500 sq ft., Living areas all ceramic tile and bedrooms hardwood floors. Many updates.
College Acres
1 Unit Available
5416 Clear Run Dr
5416 Clear Run Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
5416 Clear Run Dr Available 06/15/20 Location! 5416 Clear Run - LOCATION & EASE! Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath with Office in desirable College Acres.
1 Unit Available
445 Albemarle Road
445 Albemarle Road, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
445 Albemarle Road Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Lantana Crossing Available on August 3! - Well-maintained home in Lantana Crossing.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
1567 Grey Cliff Run
1567 Grey Cliff Run, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Beautiful, Newly Built Townhome in The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates - Fall in love with this gorgeous townhome that offers 1,591 heated sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a single car garage.
