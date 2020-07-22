Apartment List
NC
myrtle grove
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Myrtle Grove means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before sig...
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
996 sqft
Welcome to The Townhomes at Beau Rivage - a breezy and convenient neighborhood in coastal Wilmington, NC.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Beau Rivage Plantation
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
468 Jacob Mott Drive
468 Jacob Mott Drive, Silver Lake, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4063 sqft
Stunning Luxury Home - Newly Constructed - Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hpciXLCwGZj Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4405 Jay Bird #204
4405 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo at The Gardens. - Great location! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan. Open Living room, Kitchen with Dining area, large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5605 Swiss Stone Court
5605 Swiss Stone Court, Silver Lake, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3311 sqft
5605 Swiss Stone Court Available 09/04/20 5 bedroom house in Sycamore Grove - This impressive house is a must see! It is located on a cul-de-sac in the Sycamore Grove subdivision which offers a community pool and clubhouse.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4421 Jaybird Circle, #206 The Gardens
4421 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
THE GARDENS - Immaculate 2nd floor condo, 1050 sq. ft. +, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, open plan living / dining / kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters, laundry room with washer & dryer, ample closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$872
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
32 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
9 Units Available
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
106 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1288 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$844
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
6 Units Available
Echo Farms
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
$
9 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
10 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
26 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,160
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Echo Farms
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$850
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Lincoln Forest
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
South Wilmington Heights
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Myrtle Grove, NC

Finding apartments with a pool in Myrtle Grove means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Myrtle Grove could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

