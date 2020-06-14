All apartments in Mount Olive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

125 South Church Street

125 South Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 South Church Street, Mount Olive, NC 28365

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
media room
I have a 2 bed / 2 bath apartment lease takeover at Ashton South End available beginning mid-June (flexible on move-in). Monthly rent is $1,920 + utilities (listed rent is $2,070 but I would be willing to pay $150 per month). The lease runs through January 12, 2021 and can be renewed. Location is right next to the light rail Atherton Mill, Jenis Ice Cream, and Sycamore Brewery. Building amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with skyline views, 24 hr concierge, movie theater room, gym, gated entry parking deck, dog park, pool table, and fire pits. I have already paid the $600 pet deposit for 1 animal and it would transfer to you. Will also transfer the $250 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 South Church Street have any available units?
125 South Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Olive, NC.
What amenities does 125 South Church Street have?
Some of 125 South Church Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 South Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 South Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 South Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 South Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 125 South Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 South Church Street does offer parking.
Does 125 South Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 South Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 South Church Street have a pool?
Yes, 125 South Church Street has a pool.
Does 125 South Church Street have accessible units?
No, 125 South Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 South Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 South Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 South Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 South Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
