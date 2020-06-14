125 South Church Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table media room

I have a 2 bed / 2 bath apartment lease takeover at Ashton South End available beginning mid-June (flexible on move-in). Monthly rent is $1,920 + utilities (listed rent is $2,070 but I would be willing to pay $150 per month). The lease runs through January 12, 2021 and can be renewed. Location is right next to the light rail Atherton Mill, Jenis Ice Cream, and Sycamore Brewery. Building amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with skyline views, 24 hr concierge, movie theater room, gym, gated entry parking deck, dog park, pool table, and fire pits. I have already paid the $600 pet deposit for 1 animal and it would transfer to you. Will also transfer the $250 security deposit.