Lenoir, NC
676 Morganton Boulevard SW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:34 PM

676 Morganton Boulevard SW

676 Morganton Boulevard Southwest · (828) 302-7820
Location

676 Morganton Boulevard Southwest, Lenoir, NC 28645

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 2 Bath · 3408 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
BUILDING FOR RENT This building is located on one of Lenoir's busiest main thoroughfares and is accessible from three different street. Originally built for a bank,the building has 3,408 HSF with four drive through covered lanes. Most recently used as a car dealership. Has 33 marked parking spaces. Lease is triple net with an initial base rent of $3,500 and a security deposit of $3,500.. Minimum three year lease period . Qualified applicants can get a copy of a draft lease agreement from the listing agent. Call Jim at 828-302-7820 or email spony1943@yahoo.com .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Morganton Boulevard SW have any available units?
676 Morganton Boulevard SW has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 676 Morganton Boulevard SW currently offering any rent specials?
676 Morganton Boulevard SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Morganton Boulevard SW pet-friendly?
No, 676 Morganton Boulevard SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenoir.
Does 676 Morganton Boulevard SW offer parking?
Yes, 676 Morganton Boulevard SW does offer parking.
Does 676 Morganton Boulevard SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 Morganton Boulevard SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Morganton Boulevard SW have a pool?
No, 676 Morganton Boulevard SW does not have a pool.
Does 676 Morganton Boulevard SW have accessible units?
No, 676 Morganton Boulevard SW does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Morganton Boulevard SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 Morganton Boulevard SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 676 Morganton Boulevard SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 676 Morganton Boulevard SW does not have units with air conditioning.
