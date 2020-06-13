/
3 bedroom apartments
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kings Grant, NC
4638 Kings Drive
4638 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4638 Kings Drive Available 06/23/20 4638 Kings Drive Wilmington, NC 28405 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in desirable Kings Grant neighborhood.
445 Albemarle Road
445 Albemarle Road, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
445 Albemarle Road Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Lantana Crossing Available on August 3! - Well-maintained home in Lantana Crossing.
4810 Kings Drive
4810 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Kings Grant! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Settled at the front entry of Kings Grant, this house is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and direct access to I-40.
1206 Kenningston Street
1206 Kenningston Street, Kings Grant, NC
1206 Kenningston Street Available 07/10/20 Perfect Rental in Spring view! 4Br, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Kings Grant
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
416 N Kerr Ave
416 North Kerr Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1378 sqft
3Bd/2BA Brick Ranch Home with Garage and Storage Shed - Beautifully remodeled 3 BD/2BA brick ranch home.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1567 Grey Cliff Run
1567 Grey Cliff Run, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Beautiful, Newly Built Townhome in The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates - Fall in love with this gorgeous townhome that offers 1,591 heated sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a single car garage.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
417 Estate Road
417 Estate Road, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
417 Estate Rd REDUCED APPLICATION FEE! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick town home in desired McClelland Townhomes! This home has carpet in bedrooms and laminate hardwood flooring in living areas. This home has just been painted.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
909-J Litchfield Way
909 Litchfield Way, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1370 sqft
- (RLNE3829041)
800 Bay Blossom Drive
800 Bay Blossom Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Home in Gordon Woods - Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Gordon Woods. Large corner lot with mature landscaping and fenced back yard. Home has vaulted ceilings, 1200 + sq. ft., open plan living room with fireplace,dining area and good sized kitchen.
Windemere
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
Northchase
2909 New Town Dr
2909 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
712 Indica Court
712 Indica Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with corner fireplace and spacious living room. Nice wrap around deck area great for relaxing and lovely private wooded view in rear.
5324 Sun Coast Drive
5324 Sun Coast Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Newly remodeled Sun Coast Villa with open floor plan offering vaulted ceilings in great room extending through dining and kitchen. New stylish LVP flooring throughout. New HVAC. New stainless steel refrigerator. Recently painted interior.
Windemere
317 Spartan Rd
317 Spartan Road, Wilmington, NC
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
742 Indica Court
742 Indica Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with corner fireplace and spacious living room. Nice wrap around deck area great for relaxing and lovely private wooded view in rear.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
331 Saint Rosea Road
331 Saint Rosea Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Perfectly located rental in the heart of Wilmington within minutes to Downtown, UNCW, Wrightsville Beach, restaurants and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light.
Northchase
2605 Cranbrook Drive
2605 Cranbrook Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1970 sqft
2605 Cranbrook Drive Available 05/18/20 2605 Cranbrook Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Northchase subdivision.
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad
4500 Crawldad Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental Available April 1st- 30, 60, 90, 120 Day or More Lease Available Until October 31st UTILITIES INCLUDED - *Lease options: 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, 120 days or more if needed.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Grant
Mayfaire
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Morningside
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.