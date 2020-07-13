/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hampstead, NC
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Heartwood
217 Heartwood Drive, Hampstead, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2066 sqft
Great Home, Great Neighbors in Hampstead Pines - Lovely home in Hampstead Pines featuring 3 bedrooms/2 baths, a bonus room, screened porch, fully fenced yard, and open kitchen/dining/living area.
Results within 5 miles of Hampstead
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1280 sqft
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Phoebee Ct
105 Phoebee Court, Pender County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
105 Phoebee Ct Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Short term or long - This is a superb town house in the Palms at Belvedere.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Porters Neck
8413 Bald Eagle Lane
8413 Bald Eagle Lane, Porters Neck, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1601 sqft
Newly Renovated 2BD/2BA Home - Beautiful 2Bd/2Ba home located on Bald Eagle Lane in the highly sought after Porters Neck area. This NEWLY renovated home offers NEW paint throughout, UPDATED light fixtures, ceiling fans and NEW STAINLESS appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
416 S Anderson Blvd Unit D
416 South Anderson Boulevard, Topsail Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
416 S Anderson Blvd Unit D Available 07/13/20 FULLY FURNISHED, ALL INCLUSIVE RENTAL $1400/MONTH!!! Photos coming soon! - This Beach Cottage will not last long! Offering a fully furnished, all inclusive rental rate! A short walk to public beach
Results within 10 miles of Hampstead
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
32 Units Available
College Acres
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,311
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,193
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Mayfaire
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,272
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,522
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
18 Units Available
College Acres
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
526 Montego Court
526 Montego Court, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bed / 2 Bath Open Concept Home in Ogden - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready today! It features an open floor plan with a bright and airy feel.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6911 Springer Road
6911 Springer Road, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
6911 Springer Road Available 08/07/20 6911 Springer Rd. - Quiet subdivision off of Murrayville Road in Quail Woods.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4926 Exton Park Loop
4926 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
4926 Exton Park Loop - Beautiful upgraded Townhouse offers open floor plan, luxury vinyl downstairs, carpet upstairs, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large master bedroom, with walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4509 Dullage Drive
4509 Dullage Drive, Kings Grant, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
4509 Dullage Drive - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family brick ranch in Kings Grant. Home has laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen is upgraded. Has nice size yard. Washer/Dryer included. Pets considered on case by case basis.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2214 Splitbrook Ct
2214 Splitbrook Court, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedroom 2 Bath with POOL - Super Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with POOL! Located in cul de sac and minutes from Wrightsville Beach, Mayfair and Gordon Rd. Brand New paint, New Windows, New flooring and New stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Station Road
102 Station Road, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
102 Station Road Available 08/14/20 Classic brick ranch home minutes to May Fair shopping and restaurants. - Classic brick ranch home minutes to May Fair shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wrightsville Beach
24 W Greensboro Street
24 West Greensboro Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lower Level, 1 Bedroom Apartment Near Johnnie Mercer's Pier, Includes Utilities and Off Street Parking! - Cute, lower level,1 bedroom apartment on W. Greensboro Street, near Johnnie Mercer's Pier on Wrightsville Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7446 Walking Horse Court
7446 Walking Horse Court, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Freshly painted and waiting on you! You will have plenty of space for family gatherings in this 3 bed/2 full bath Whitney Pines home. Nice screen porch overlooking a huge fenced in back yard.