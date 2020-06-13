Apartment List
34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hampstead, NC

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Hampstead Place
101 Leeward Ln, Hampstead, NC
Studio
$929
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampstead Place where you can stay in tune with who you are! Ready for more space? Our open-concept studio and two-bedroom floor plans add a contemporary twist of comfort and style.
Results within 5 miles of Hampstead
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1665 Canady Road
1665 Canady Avenue, Ogden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2730 sqft
1665 Canady Road Available 06/19/20 1665 Canady Road - Waterfront Property with Boat Slip! This home will not last long! Here is a rare opportunity to rent a home on Pages Creek off of Middle Sound Loop Road with a boat slip accessible even in low

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 Aquarius Drive
518 Aquarius Drive, Bayshore, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
518 Aquarius Drive Available 06/16/20 Bayshore Community! Boat Landing! 4BR, Garage, Study/Office Area - Popular Bayshore Community close to Mayfair shopping, Wrightsville Beach, Porters Neck Shops.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
42 W Bailey Lane
42 West Bailey Lane, Pender County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2771 sqft
42 W Bailey Lane Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Large home with BIG yard! - Looking for a large home in the best location in Hampstead? Fenced yard, covered porch and great street appeal.

1 of 18

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Porters Neck
1 Unit Available
8413 Bald Eagle Lane
8413 Bald Eagle Lane, Porters Neck, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1601 sqft
Newly Renovated 2BD/2BA Home - Beautiful 2Bd/2Ba home located on Bald Eagle Lane in the highly sought after Porters Neck area. This NEWLY renovated home offers NEW paint throughout, UPDATED light fixtures, ceiling fans and NEW STAINLESS appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Hampstead
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mayfaire
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,362
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
16 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
College Acres
10 Units Available
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences. We offer you an active lifestyle with the feel of coastal style living.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
2 Units Available
Meridian Village
2620 Northchase Pkwy SE, Northchase, NC
2 Bedrooms
$964
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1062 sqft
Located in the heart of Wilmington, Meridian Village places you in the middle of everything! The surf, sand, and ocean breeze are just minutes away from two beautiful beaches, Wrightsville and Carolina Beach! Treat yourself to some retail therapy
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
College Acres
29 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$839
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1594 sqft
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
5 Units Available
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
900 sqft
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4810 Kings Drive
4810 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Kings Grant! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Settled at the front entry of Kings Grant, this house is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and direct access to I-40.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4505 Blue Clay Road
4505 Blue Clay Road, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
4505 Blue Clay Road Available 07/17/20 Cottage style brick ranch home, carport, fully fenced, Large detached garage/workshop - Cottage style one level brick ranch home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5105 Exton Park Loop
5105 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
Exton Park / Move In Ready May 8th 2020 - EXTON PARK! Ready May 8th. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome features hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living areas and ceramic tile in the laundry room and all bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wrightsville Beach
1 Unit Available
24 W Greensboro Street
24 West Greensboro Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lower Level, 1 Bedroom Apartment Near Johnnie Mercer's Pier, Includes Utilities and Off Street Parking! - Cute, lower level,1 bedroom apartment on W. Greensboro Street, near Johnnie Mercer's Pier on Wrightsville Beach.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1206 Kenningston Street
1206 Kenningston Street, Kings Grant, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 Kenningston Street Available 07/10/20 Perfect Rental in Spring view! 4Br, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4638 Kings Drive
4638 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4638 Kings Drive Available 06/23/20 4638 Kings Drive Wilmington, NC 28405 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in desirable Kings Grant neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hampstead, NC

Finding an apartment in Hampstead that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

