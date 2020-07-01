Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Goldsboro, NC with balcony

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Bradbury Place
560 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1272 sqft
Prime location close to Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial and Cherry Hospital. one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stylish floor plans and modern finishes. Multi-media theater and fully-equipped fitness center.

1 of 27

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
139 Woods Mill Road
139 Woods Mill Road, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2310 sqft
139 Woods Mill - This is a great home in a great, established neighborhood! Located just minutes from base in the Hunters Creek subdivision, this property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room, a formal dining room, and a Florida room
Results within 1 mile of Goldsboro

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
110 Cambridge Dr
110 Cambridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
110 Cambridge Drive - 110 Cambridge Drive is a 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home. There is a dining room and a living room with a fireplace. The kitchen includes the microwave, dishwasher and electric stove. The laundry area has appliance hook ups.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
476 Riverbend Road
476 Riverbend Road, Wayne County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2799 sqft
Brick house w/TONS of living space. DOWNSTRS features split floor plan w/ beautiful master suite thatopens to deck, master bath w/ sep shower & garden tub. LivingRm w/ tray ceiling & FP.
Results within 5 miles of Goldsboro

1 of 40

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
107 W Raintree Lane
107 West Raintree Lane, Wayne County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3200 sqft
Raintree - If you need lots of space this is the house for you! Featuring a large downstairs master suite with trey ceiling, jetted tub, separate shower and double vanity.

1 of 38

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
101 Castaway Court
101 Castaway Ct, Wayne County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2832 sqft
101 Castaway Court Available 07/23/20 STUNNING & SPACIOUS 4 BR, 2.5 BA IN PLANTERS RIDGE *PIKEVILLE SCHOOLS* FENCED-IN BACKYARD - WELCOME HOME to Planters Ridge! Constructed in 2018, this like-new home features FOUR spacious bedrooms, 2.

1 of 46

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
415 Planters Ridge Drive
415 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2030 sqft
Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
303 Dobbs Drive
303 Dobbs Drive, Walnut Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1706 sqft
303 Dobbs Drive - Don't miss out on this brick beauty! Gorgeous updated home in Dobbs Court Subdivision featuring a beautiful stone wall in the living room, large open dining room connected to a spacious kitchen with center island, and large sunroom
Results within 10 miles of Goldsboro

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1961 Nahunta Rd
1961 Nahunta Road, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1287 sqft
1961 Nahunta Rd Available 07/08/20 1961 Nahunta Rd - Must see this beautiful home! New flooring and paint throughout most of home. Living room open to dining area. Galley kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Split bedroom floorplan.
City Guide for Goldsboro, NC

Some people like to go fishing. Some people like to throw their headlights on with a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and shoot anything in site. In the world of property rentals, you will want to take the path of the peaceful and patient fisherman. Just take your time, relax, and wait until you hook a keeper. Now, let's go apartment fishing.

In the city of Goldsboro, you will find a laid back, yet strong community of local Goldsboro-ians, as well as a large population of military families. Much like the residents of Goldsboro, your choice of rental properties will be something of a mixed bag. From inexpensive apartments, to spacious townhomes, to house rentals, to fully serviced and furnished executive apartments, you’re sure to find exactly what you need in this little city.

Apartment rates range from $500 for a fairly small one-bedroom apartment up to $1,500 for a fully furnished executive apartment with utilities and luxuries included. House rentals come in a variety of prices as well, with manufactured homes at just $500 a month, modest rancher homes for rent at less than $800 a month, and spacious, multi-story Brady Bunch-style homes for about $1,500 a month. Want a yard, but also need the conveniences and amenities of apartment life? No problem, there are also plenty of affordable apartments that come with these special types of unit amenities. You can get an apartment with a backyard, an attached garage, washer and dryer hookups, and even a fireplace.

On the list of property amenities, you will often see a swimming pool, a playground, a picnic area, tennis courts, a laundry room, and 24-hour maintenance. However, there are also apartments with extra perks that can make apartment life especially safe, quiet, and secluded.

While apartments in bigger cities tend to be more feline-friendly, apartments in Goldsboro are both cat and dog friendly. Here, you can easily find a rental with dogs allowed, as well as plenty of rentals that allow multiple pets. It's a very pet-friendly place to live, so bring all the pet-friends you want.

That's the scoop on Goldsboro these days.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Goldsboro, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Goldsboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

