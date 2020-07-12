Neighborhood Guide: Durham

Check out the top neighborhoods in Durham for renting an apartment: Hope Valley, Downtown Durham, Northeast Durham and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
  1. 1. Hope Valley
    Verified

    1 of 17

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    11 Units Available
    Hope Valley
    South Square Townhomes
    3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $844
    500 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,052
    860 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,126
    1100 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 9

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    21 Units Available
    Hope Valley
    Lenox at Patterson Place
    100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $915
    604 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $934
    909 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,374
    1160 sqft
  2. 2. Downtown Durham
    Verified

    1 of 37

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    94 Units Available
    Downtown Durham
    Bullhouse Apartments
    504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
    Studio
    $1,299
    696 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,381
    824 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,642
    1194 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 28

    Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
    27 Units Available
    Downtown Durham
    Whetstone Apartments
    501 Willard St, Durham, NC
    Studio
    $1,066
    511 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,313
    643 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,417
    974 sqft
  3. 3. Northeast Durham
    Verified

    1 of 13

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    6 Units Available
    Northeast Durham
    Magnolia Pointe
    4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,120
    1106 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,225
    1250 sqft

    1 of 14

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Northeast Durham
    4810 Swann's Mill Drive
    4810 Swanns Mill Drive, Durham, NC
    4 Bedrooms
    $1,625
    2300 sqft
  4. 4. Woodcroft
    Verified

    1 of 20

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    9 Units Available
    Woodcroft
    Park Ridge Estates
    810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $984
    740 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,160
    1030 sqft

    1 of 13

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Woodcroft
    7 East Bayberry Court
    7 East Bayberry Court, Durham, NC
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,695
    1435 sqft
  5. 5. Downing Creek
    Verified

    1 of 34

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    31 Units Available
    Downing Creek
    The Morgan at Chapel Hill
    100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,201
    831 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,381
    1271 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Verified

    1 of 15

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    6 Units Available
    Downing Creek
    Morgan Reserve
    5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,305
    819 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,487
    1217 sqft
