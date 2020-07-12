Neighborhood Guide: Durham
Check out the top neighborhoods in Durham for renting an apartment: Hope Valley, Downtown Durham, Northeast Durham and more
- 1. Hope ValleySee all 219 apartments in Hope ValleyVerified
1 of 17Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm11 Units AvailableHope ValleySouth Square Townhomes3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC1 Bedroom$844500 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,052860 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,1261100 sqftVerified
1 of 9Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm21 Units AvailableHope ValleyLenox at Patterson Place100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC1 Bedroom$915604 sqft2 Bedrooms$934909 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,3741160 sqft
- 2. Downtown DurhamSee all 178 apartments in Downtown DurhamVerified
1 of 37Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm94 Units AvailableDowntown DurhamBullhouse Apartments504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NCStudio$1,299696 sqft1 Bedroom$1,381824 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6421194 sqftVerified
1 of 28Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm27 Units AvailableDowntown DurhamWhetstone Apartments501 Willard St, Durham, NCStudio$1,066511 sqft1 Bedroom$1,313643 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,417974 sqft
- 3. Northeast DurhamSee all 151 apartments in Northeast DurhamVerified
1 of 13Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm6 Units AvailableNortheast DurhamMagnolia Pointe4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$1,1201106 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,2251250 sqft
1 of 14Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableNortheast Durham4810 Swann's Mill Drive4810 Swanns Mill Drive, Durham, NC4 Bedrooms$1,6252300 sqft
- 4. WoodcroftSee all 155 apartments in WoodcroftVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$9 Units AvailableWoodcroftPark Ridge Estates810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC1 Bedroom$984740 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,1601030 sqft
1 of 13Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableWoodcroft7 East Bayberry Court7 East Bayberry Court, Durham, NC3 Bedrooms$1,6951435 sqft
- 5. Downing CreekSee all 140 apartments in Downing CreekVerified
1 of 34Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm31 Units AvailableDowning CreekThe Morgan at Chapel Hill100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC1 Bedroom$1,201831 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3811271 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm6 Units AvailableDowning CreekMorgan Reserve5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC1 Bedroom$1,305819 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4871217 sqft