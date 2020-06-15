All apartments in Cullowhee
415 South Painter Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

415 South Painter Road

415 South Painter Road · (828) 586-2460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

415 South Painter Road, Cullowhee, NC 28723

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 South Painter Road · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
internet access
$500 per bedroom - Some Utilities Included! 3 Bedroom Close to WCU! Students Welcome! - COVID-19 UPDATE! Please do not travel from out of town to view the property. The Jackson County Dept of Emergency Services is requiring that all who travel from out of town Quarantine themselves for 14 days and also that during the stay at home order people STAY AT HOME. We will not allow showings or move-ins for those travelling in from out of town. We thank you for your cooperation in this very important ruling.

Spacious 3 bedroom house close to WCU. Perfect for roommates at $500 per Bedroom.
Rent includes water, sewer, high speed internet, trash pick up and lawn care.
Gas Monitor Heater in Living Room, and baseboard heat. Window AC Units.
Gas Stove for Cooking, Tenant must use Blossman Gas to Fill the Tank because it is a Rented Tank from Blossman.
Sorry, there are no washer/dryer connections available. Laundry Matt at the Entrance of Monteith Gap Rd.
Students welcome with Co-Signers.
No Pets due to the New Flooring.

(RLNE5665738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 South Painter Road have any available units?
415 South Painter Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 South Painter Road have?
Some of 415 South Painter Road's amenities include air conditioning, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 South Painter Road currently offering any rent specials?
415 South Painter Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 South Painter Road pet-friendly?
No, 415 South Painter Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cullowhee.
Does 415 South Painter Road offer parking?
No, 415 South Painter Road does not offer parking.
Does 415 South Painter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 South Painter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 South Painter Road have a pool?
No, 415 South Painter Road does not have a pool.
Does 415 South Painter Road have accessible units?
No, 415 South Painter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 415 South Painter Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 South Painter Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 South Painter Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 South Painter Road has units with air conditioning.
