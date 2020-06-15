415 South Painter Road

Amenities

$500 per bedroom - Some Utilities Included! 3 Bedroom Close to WCU! Students Welcome! - COVID-19 UPDATE! Please do not travel from out of town to view the property. The Jackson County Dept of Emergency Services is requiring that all who travel from out of town Quarantine themselves for 14 days and also that during the stay at home order people STAY AT HOME. We will not allow showings or move-ins for those travelling in from out of town. We thank you for your cooperation in this very important ruling.



Spacious 3 bedroom house close to WCU. Perfect for roommates at $500 per Bedroom.

Rent includes water, sewer, high speed internet, trash pick up and lawn care.

Gas Monitor Heater in Living Room, and baseboard heat. Window AC Units.

Gas Stove for Cooking, Tenant must use Blossman Gas to Fill the Tank because it is a Rented Tank from Blossman.

Sorry, there are no washer/dryer connections available. Laundry Matt at the Entrance of Monteith Gap Rd.

Students welcome with Co-Signers.

No Pets due to the New Flooring.



(RLNE5665738)