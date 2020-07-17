26 Friendly Way

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District)
This property offers:
- 2700 sf
- 3 bedrooms
- 2.5 bathrooms
- Laminate wood, tile, and carpet flooring
- Large kitchen with stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher
- Formal dining room
- Nice size family room/ den
- Gas logs
- Gas hot water forces air and central air
- Finished basement with washer and dryer
- Gas hot water heater
- New paint throughout
- Rocking chair front porch
Owner may allow 2 well behaved pets. $200 non-refundable fee per pet.
$2100 Security Deposit required. $45 application fee for all applicants (Credit and background screening).
If interested, please call Property Management of Asheville 828-253-2537
PMA-rentals.com
(RLNE5848590)