Buncombe County, NC
26 Friendly Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

26 Friendly Way

26 Friendly Way · (828) 273-3835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC 28806

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 Friendly Way · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District)

This property offers:

- 2700 sf

- 3 bedrooms

- 2.5 bathrooms

- Laminate wood, tile, and carpet flooring

- Large kitchen with stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher

- Formal dining room

- Nice size family room/ den

- Gas logs

- Gas hot water forces air and central air

- Finished basement with washer and dryer

- Gas hot water heater

- New paint throughout

- Rocking chair front porch

Owner may allow 2 well behaved pets. $200 non-refundable fee per pet.

$2100 Security Deposit required. $45 application fee for all applicants (Credit and background screening).

If interested, please call Property Management of Asheville 828-253-2537
PMA-rentals.com

(RLNE5848590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Friendly Way have any available units?
26 Friendly Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Friendly Way have?
Some of 26 Friendly Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Friendly Way currently offering any rent specials?
26 Friendly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Friendly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Friendly Way is pet friendly.
Does 26 Friendly Way offer parking?
No, 26 Friendly Way does not offer parking.
Does 26 Friendly Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Friendly Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Friendly Way have a pool?
No, 26 Friendly Way does not have a pool.
Does 26 Friendly Way have accessible units?
No, 26 Friendly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Friendly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Friendly Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Friendly Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 Friendly Way has units with air conditioning.
