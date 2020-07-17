26 Friendly Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District)



This property offers:



- 2700 sf



- 3 bedrooms



- 2.5 bathrooms



- Laminate wood, tile, and carpet flooring



- Large kitchen with stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher



- Formal dining room



- Nice size family room/ den



- Gas logs



- Gas hot water forces air and central air



- Finished basement with washer and dryer



- Gas hot water heater



- New paint throughout



- Rocking chair front porch



Owner may allow 2 well behaved pets. $200 non-refundable fee per pet.



$2100 Security Deposit required. $45 application fee for all applicants (Credit and background screening).



If interested, please call Property Management of Asheville 828-253-2537

PMA-rentals.com



(RLNE5848590)