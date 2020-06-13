All apartments in Whitefish
6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment

6103 Monterra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6103 Monterra Avenue, Whitefish, MT 59937

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment Available 07/02/20 Fabulous Furnished Monterra Condo - Available for July, August, and September of 2020 and for the off season of 2020, 2021. Wonderful, furnished, 1200 sq. ft. 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms, each with a queen bed, and 2 bathrooms, one of these is en suite. One car attached garage with shelving.
The Monterra amenities in the Clubhouse include a swimming pool (open seasonally), hot tub, pool table, entertainment area, home theater, golf simulator, fitness facility and tennis courts.
Home is available until June 30th. Reimburse for all utilities including basic cable and wifi.
Convenient to everything in Whitefish and the Flathead Valley including our jewel, Glacier National Park.
July, August, and September is $3750/month.
September through May, 2021.is $1850.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=StLxLkBXe58

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3159405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment have any available units?
6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitefish, MT.
What amenities does 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment have?
Some of 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment currently offering any rent specials?
6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment pet-friendly?
No, 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment offer parking?
Yes, 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment does offer parking.
Does 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment have a pool?
Yes, 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment has a pool.
Does 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment have accessible units?
No, 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment have units with dishwashers?
No, 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment has units with air conditioning.
