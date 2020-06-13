Amenities

garage gym pool air conditioning pool table tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access media room tennis court

6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment Available 07/02/20 Fabulous Furnished Monterra Condo - Available for July, August, and September of 2020 and for the off season of 2020, 2021. Wonderful, furnished, 1200 sq. ft. 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms, each with a queen bed, and 2 bathrooms, one of these is en suite. One car attached garage with shelving.

The Monterra amenities in the Clubhouse include a swimming pool (open seasonally), hot tub, pool table, entertainment area, home theater, golf simulator, fitness facility and tennis courts.

Home is available until June 30th. Reimburse for all utilities including basic cable and wifi.

Convenient to everything in Whitefish and the Flathead Valley including our jewel, Glacier National Park.

July, August, and September is $3750/month.

September through May, 2021.is $1850.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=StLxLkBXe58



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3159405)