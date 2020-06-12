/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Whitefish, MT
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.
530 Glenwood Road
530 Glenwood Road, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002 Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort.
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Great, furnished 2/2.
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .
6008 St Moritz Unit E
6008 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$3,000
990 sqft
6008 St Moritz Unit E Available 06/15/20 Monterra Escape! - Fabulous Whitefish Monterra Condo! Furnished upstairs condo on St. Moritz. A Queen bedroom with bonus anteroom and twin bunks it is just down the street from the clubhouse.
1340 Wisconsin Ave. C
1340 Wisconsin Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Unit C Available 09/15/20 Luxury Lakefront Living - Property Id: 184378 **NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPTEMBER. Please do not contact in regards to July or August.
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.
1750 E Lakeshore #201
1750 East Lakeshore Drive, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1081 sqft
Mountain Harbor Condo with Recent Upgrades - Property Id: 74784 AVAILABLE NOW thru MAY 31st.
668 Copperwood Ct.
668 Copperwood Court, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1817 sqft
Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage. The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K
6009 Wengen Pl, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386 Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile.
Results within 5 miles of Whitefish
3893 Big Mountain Rd
3893 Big Mountain Road, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Morning Eagle Lodge Suite - Property Id: 248219 *Available September-November Fully Furnished All Utilities Included NO PETS COVID-19 Disclaimer: All rentals must adhere to any state & local guidelines in regards to COVID-19.