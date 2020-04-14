All apartments in Whitefish
Whitefish, MT
45 Pheasant Run 2x2
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

45 Pheasant Run 2x2

45 Pheasant Run · (406) 862-5566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
Unit 2x2 Available 06/05/20 Whitefish Crossing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apt - Property Id: 168901

This unfurnished pet friendly apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. The patio off the living room has a storage room for your toys. Enjoy the onsite Club House which includes a business center, a coffee bar, outdoor grilling area and sitting area with big screen TV.

Private community dog park on site.

Availability of the community building/club house for private parties at a minimal cost.

Available: June 5, 2020
Rent: 1300.00 plus utilities
Water/Sewer/Trash: Flat fee of 50.00 per month
Security Deposit: 1000.00
Additional Deposit: 400.00 upon approval of pet
Pet Application: 60.00 Fee
Pet Rent: 50.00 for first pet, 25.00 for each additional pet.
Carport: 25.00 per month
At Your Service Property Management
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168901
Property Id 168901

(RLNE5368836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 have any available units?
45 Pheasant Run 2x2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitefish, MT.
What amenities does 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 have?
Some of 45 Pheasant Run 2x2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 currently offering any rent specials?
45 Pheasant Run 2x2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 is pet friendly.
Does 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 offer parking?
Yes, 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 does offer parking.
Does 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 have a pool?
No, 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 does not have a pool.
Does 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 have accessible units?
No, 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Pheasant Run 2x2 does not have units with air conditioning.
