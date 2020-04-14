45 Pheasant Run 2x2

Amenities
Unit 2x2 Available 06/05/20 Whitefish Crossing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apt - Property Id: 168901
This unfurnished pet friendly apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. The patio off the living room has a storage room for your toys. Enjoy the onsite Club House which includes a business center, a coffee bar, outdoor grilling area and sitting area with big screen TV.
Private community dog park on site.
Availability of the community building/club house for private parties at a minimal cost.
Available: June 5, 2020
Rent: 1300.00 plus utilities
Water/Sewer/Trash: Flat fee of 50.00 per month
Security Deposit: 1000.00
Additional Deposit: 400.00 upon approval of pet
Pet Application: 60.00 Fee
Pet Rent: 50.00 for first pet, 25.00 for each additional pet.
Carport: 25.00 per month
At Your Service Property Management
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168901
