45 Pheasant Run 2x2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park parking bbq/grill

Unit 2x2 Available 06/05/20 Whitefish Crossing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apt - Property Id: 168901



This unfurnished pet friendly apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and full size washer/dryer. The patio off the living room has a storage room for your toys. Enjoy the onsite Club House which includes a business center, a coffee bar, outdoor grilling area and sitting area with big screen TV.



Private community dog park on site.



Availability of the community building/club house for private parties at a minimal cost.



Available: June 5, 2020

Rent: 1300.00 plus utilities

Water/Sewer/Trash: Flat fee of 50.00 per month

Security Deposit: 1000.00

Additional Deposit: 400.00 upon approval of pet

Pet Application: 60.00 Fee

Pet Rent: 50.00 for first pet, 25.00 for each additional pet.

Carport: 25.00 per month

At Your Service Property Management

406-862-5566

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168901

Property Id 168901



(RLNE5368836)