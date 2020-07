Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Adorable Whitefish Bungalow - Property Id: 254509



This Property is Only Available During August and September 2020. A longer lease term (up to 6 months) may be negotiated if requested.



This bungalow-style home features 3 beds and 2 full baths within its 1300 sf footprint. A step inside the front door reveals an open-concept kitchen/living room design. Unit comes equipped with washer and dryer and all other necessary appliances. This home is a furnished rental.



Be sure to take full advantage of the spacious back yard which is enclosed by 6ft cedar fencing that provides plenty of privacy but still allows for beautiful sunset and mountain views.



The location is perfect for a young family as there are a plethora of parks in the immediate area. This house is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac so the only traffic passing through are your neighbors.



Any out-of-state renters will be required to abide by social distancing measures set forth by the State of City of Whitefish.

