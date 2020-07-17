All apartments in Whitefish
Find more places like 203 Fir Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitefish, MT
/
203 Fir Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

203 Fir Ave.

203 Fir Avenue · (406) 862-5994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Whitefish
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

203 Fir Avenue, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 Fir Ave. · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great 2 bedroom duplex in Whitefish! - Walking distance to Whitefish schools, restaurants, downtown, Whitefish river, and the city beach! This adorable 2 story duplex is ready to rent. Brand new carpet, and flooring throughout. Living room has a cozy gas fireplace for those cool winter days.. Covered carport parking for 2 vehicles and storage room and large driveway.
Covered porch entrance to an open living, dining area and kitchen with views of Glacier Twins baseball field. Walk through the hallway that leads to another bonus room and half bath. Upstairs is newly carpeted and home to two spacious bedrooms with shared full bathroom.

Available now for a year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Fir Ave. have any available units?
203 Fir Ave. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Fir Ave. have?
Some of 203 Fir Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Fir Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
203 Fir Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Fir Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 203 Fir Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 203 Fir Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 203 Fir Ave. offers parking.
Does 203 Fir Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Fir Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Fir Ave. have a pool?
No, 203 Fir Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 203 Fir Ave. have accessible units?
No, 203 Fir Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Fir Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Fir Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Fir Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Fir Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 203 Fir Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Whitefish 2 BedroomsWhitefish Apartments with Balconies
Whitefish Apartments with ParkingWhitefish Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Whitefish Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalispell, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity