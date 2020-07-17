203 Fir Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Great 2 bedroom duplex in Whitefish! - Walking distance to Whitefish schools, restaurants, downtown, Whitefish river, and the city beach! This adorable 2 story duplex is ready to rent. Brand new carpet, and flooring throughout. Living room has a cozy gas fireplace for those cool winter days.. Covered carport parking for 2 vehicles and storage room and large driveway.

Covered porch entrance to an open living, dining area and kitchen with views of Glacier Twins baseball field. Walk through the hallway that leads to another bonus room and half bath. Upstairs is newly carpeted and home to two spacious bedrooms with shared full bathroom.



Available now for a year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914268)