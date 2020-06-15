104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Whitefish Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 291245
This unfurnished ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish and Whitefish City Beach.
Features wood look laminate flooring throughout. Recently remodeled. Stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer dryer and blinds included. One designated carport space. Extra off street parking. This is a secured building.
Available: July 1, 2020
Terms: Year Lease
Rent: $1500.00
Security Deposit: $2000.00
Pets: Small dog under 35lbs considered with pet application fee and pet rent of $50.00 per month.
At Your Service Property Management
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291245
No Pets Allowed
