All apartments in Whitefish
Find more places like 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitefish, MT
/
104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B

104 Colorado Ave · (406) 862-5566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Whitefish
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

104 Colorado Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1011 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Available 07/01/20 Whitefish Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 291245

This unfurnished ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish and Whitefish City Beach.
Features wood look laminate flooring throughout. Recently remodeled. Stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer dryer and blinds included. One designated carport space. Extra off street parking. This is a secured building.
Available: July 1, 2020
Terms: Year Lease
Rent: $1500.00
Security Deposit: $2000.00
Pets: Small dog under 35lbs considered with pet application fee and pet rent of $50.00 per month.
At Your Service Property Management
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291245
Property Id 291245

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B have any available units?
104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B have?
Some of 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B have a pool?
No, 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Whitefish 2 BedroomsWhitefish Apartments with Balcony
Whitefish Apartments with ParkingWhitefish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Whitefish Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalispell, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity