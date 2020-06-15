104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Available 07/01/20 Whitefish Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 291245



This unfurnished ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish and Whitefish City Beach.

Features wood look laminate flooring throughout. Recently remodeled. Stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer dryer and blinds included. One designated carport space. Extra off street parking. This is a secured building.

Available: July 1, 2020

Terms: Year Lease

Rent: $1500.00

Security Deposit: $2000.00

Pets: Small dog under 35lbs considered with pet application fee and pet rent of $50.00 per month.

At Your Service Property Management

406-862-5566

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291245

(RLNE5821807)