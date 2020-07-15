All apartments in Missoula County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

8905 Mormon Creek Rd

8905 Mormon Creek Road · (406) 214-3056
Location

8905 Mormon Creek Road, Missoula County, MT 59847

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8905 Mormon Creek Rd · Avail. Aug 3

$2,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2976 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
8905 Mormon Creek Rd Available 08/03/20 Luxury Montana Home in Lolo - Rent: 2495.00
Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash)
Deposit: 2495.00

Tenant Responsible for: Electric, Cable, firewood and propane tank refill as well as snow plow of driveway and lawn care.

Homeowner Responsible for: Annual road fees.

Lease Term: 12 months

Luxury Montana Home in Lolo, just minutes from Missoula, MT. Culinary lovers dream in the Bitterroot Valley with majestic views and decks for outdoor entertainment from every entrance.

This home features 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms with an open, contemporary floor plan on 10.5 acres. Master Bedroom features a beautiful en-suite bathroom with dual headed marble shower and deck off of Master suite. Situated on a spacious hillside just below Lolo National Forest, this home provides the rustic experience while being within a 20 minute commute to downtown Missoula, UM campus, and is outfitted with modern conveniences such as stainless steel appliances, restaurant grade butcher block/stainless steel counter-tops, and gas-heated floors. Main floor fireplace with heat blower keeps house warm and comfortable. High ceilings and lots of windows provide plenty of natural light through the seasons. This home is perfect for anyone interested in a real Montana experience. Snow-shoeing/cross-country skiing from your front door. Outdoor adventures await!

*AWD or 4WD necessary for Fall/Winter/Spring

**Up to 2 dogs accepted upon owner approval with additional $350 deposit (per pet) and $35 monthly rent (per pet)**

**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**

***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***

mt-properties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4867107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

