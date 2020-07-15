All apartments in Missoula County
Missoula County, MT
7182 Avery Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

7182 Avery Lane

7182 Avery Lane · (406) 214-3056
Location

7182 Avery Lane, Missoula County, MT 59803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7182 Avery Lane · Avail. Aug 24

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1626 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
7182 Avery Lane Available 08/24/20 Upper Miller Creek Custom Home * PPE Required to View - Rent: 2595.00
Utility Fee: 40.00 (Trash)
Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50
Deposit: 2595.00
Tenant Responsible for: Water, Gas, Electric, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Cable and Internet

Lease Term: 12 months

This picture perfect home was built in 2015 with amazing finishes and colors. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a full unfinished basement. Located in the Upper Miller Creek, Linda Vista, South Hills area with A/C and a covered back deck. There is a 2 car garage and unobstructed views out your living room windows. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops! Separate laundry area with Washer and Dryer included. Contact us today for you personal showing.

*No Smoking, this includes vaping *

**Pet's on approval from owner with additional $350 deposit and additional $35 monthly rent**

***MT Properties Group requires renters insurance***

Visit mt-properties.com for more info or to set up a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4923219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7182 Avery Lane have any available units?
7182 Avery Lane has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7182 Avery Lane have?
Some of 7182 Avery Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7182 Avery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7182 Avery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7182 Avery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7182 Avery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7182 Avery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7182 Avery Lane offers parking.
Does 7182 Avery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7182 Avery Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7182 Avery Lane have a pool?
No, 7182 Avery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7182 Avery Lane have accessible units?
No, 7182 Avery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7182 Avery Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7182 Avery Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7182 Avery Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7182 Avery Lane has units with air conditioning.
Missoula, MT
