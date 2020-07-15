Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

7182 Avery Lane Available 08/24/20 Upper Miller Creek Custom Home * PPE Required to View - Rent: 2595.00

Utility Fee: 40.00 (Trash)

Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50

Deposit: 2595.00

Tenant Responsible for: Water, Gas, Electric, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Cable and Internet



Lease Term: 12 months



This picture perfect home was built in 2015 with amazing finishes and colors. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a full unfinished basement. Located in the Upper Miller Creek, Linda Vista, South Hills area with A/C and a covered back deck. There is a 2 car garage and unobstructed views out your living room windows. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops! Separate laundry area with Washer and Dryer included. Contact us today for you personal showing.



*No Smoking, this includes vaping *



**Pet's on approval from owner with additional $350 deposit and additional $35 monthly rent**



***MT Properties Group requires renters insurance***



Visit mt-properties.com for more info or to set up a showing!



No Cats Allowed



