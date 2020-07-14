841 Gibbon Street - 3

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 unit multi-family complex very close to the hub of Helena, one block North of Prosect Ave and a quarter mile off of the 15 Freeway. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath unit with a well thought out floor plan featuring spacious and bright rooms with great closet spaces and an amazing kitchen! Storage shed included!



Utilities included are water, sewer, trash and snow removal and landscaping maintenance.



Breed approved dogs welcome: 1 dog/unit and under 40lbs. Additional pet rent is $50 plus $350 additional deposit.



Non Smoking. Showings are available Monday through Friday 1PM-5PM.