Helena, MT
841 Gibbon Street - 3
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

841 Gibbon Street - 3

841 Gibbon St · No Longer Available
Location

841 Gibbon St, Helena, MT 59601

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 unit multi-family complex very close to the hub of Helena, one block North of Prosect Ave and a quarter mile off of the 15 Freeway. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath unit with a well thought out floor plan featuring spacious and bright rooms with great closet spaces and an amazing kitchen! Storage shed included!

Utilities included are water, sewer, trash and snow removal and landscaping maintenance.

Breed approved dogs welcome: 1 dog/unit and under 40lbs. Additional pet rent is $50 plus $350 additional deposit.

Non Smoking. Showings are available Monday through Friday 1PM-5PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Gibbon Street - 3 have any available units?
841 Gibbon Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helena, MT.
What amenities does 841 Gibbon Street - 3 have?
Some of 841 Gibbon Street - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Gibbon Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
841 Gibbon Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Gibbon Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Gibbon Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 841 Gibbon Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 841 Gibbon Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 841 Gibbon Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Gibbon Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Gibbon Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 841 Gibbon Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 841 Gibbon Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 841 Gibbon Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Gibbon Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Gibbon Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Gibbon Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 841 Gibbon Street - 3 has units with air conditioning.
