Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious lower level one bedroom rental in a four plex. This home is near down town, the cathedral with coin-op laundry onsite. Recently has received few flooring and paint. Unique wrap around design offers lots of options for furniture layout. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Additional deposit of $500 per pet and a $35 a month per pet rent is applied to renters with pets.