331 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Month-to-month lease available!! This fully-furnished historic home has gorgeously updated kitchen & bath, high ceilings, and remarkable access to trails. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, and storage in basement and butlers pantry. Three blocks to some of Montana's finest & well established trails. Three blocks in the opposite direction is Last Chance Gulch, Helena's most historic and famous street that features shops, bars, studios, galleries, a brewery, and Helena's finest cuisine. The location and furnishings make this the rental you were waiting for!



Call for pet policy.