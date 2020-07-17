All apartments in Helena
Find more places like 331 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helena, MT
/
331 State Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:40 AM

331 State Street

331 State Street · (406) 204-7350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

331 State Street, Helena, MT 59601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Month-to-month lease available!! This fully-furnished historic home has gorgeously updated kitchen & bath, high ceilings, and remarkable access to trails. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, and storage in basement and butlers pantry. Three blocks to some of Montana's finest & well established trails. Three blocks in the opposite direction is Last Chance Gulch, Helena's most historic and famous street that features shops, bars, studios, galleries, a brewery, and Helena's finest cuisine. The location and furnishings make this the rental you were waiting for!

Call for pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 State Street have any available units?
331 State Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 331 State Street have?
Some of 331 State Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helena.
Does 331 State Street offer parking?
No, 331 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 331 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 State Street have a pool?
No, 331 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 State Street have accessible units?
No, 331 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 331 State Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Butte-Silver Bow, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity