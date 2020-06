Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 04/20/20 2 bedroom w/ garage on acreage - Property Id: 252795



Available APRIL 20.

This GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom unit is located one mile off of Custer Ave on Green Meadow Drive giving it a rural feel but close to town.

Amenities:

Ground floor unit w/ magnificient views

Spacious floorplan

Kitchen with oak cabinets and appliances including a dishwasher

Comfortable living room w/ 2 coat closets and built in shelves.

King size Master bedroom w/ large closet

Large 2nd bedroom w/ large closet

Full bath tub with shower with tile accents

Covered patio

Large lawn area on acreage

Single car garage

Possible trailer parking spot

For an additional fee, we will accept a well mannered dog.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252795

Property Id 252795



(RLNE5675897)