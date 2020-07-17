722 6th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/17/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 308597



Spacious 3 bedroom home with a quaint covered front porch. Formal dining with beautiful built in cabinets. Hardwood floors on main level, carpet upstairs bedroom plus office/bonus room space. Unfinished basement with lots of storage Space with built in shelves plus storage room with a built in work bench. New paint throughout home, updated plumbing and electric. Close to parks and shopping.



1st and last month rent plus 950 deposit required.



1 pet may be approved by owner with 300 pet fee upfront plus $25 a month pet fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308597

