Great Falls, MT
722 6th Ave S
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

722 6th Ave S

722 6th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

722 6th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59405

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Available 07/17/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 308597

Spacious 3 bedroom home with a quaint covered front porch. Formal dining with beautiful built in cabinets. Hardwood floors on main level, carpet upstairs bedroom plus office/bonus room space. Unfinished basement with lots of storage Space with built in shelves plus storage room with a built in work bench. New paint throughout home, updated plumbing and electric. Close to parks and shopping.

1st and last month rent plus 950 deposit required.

1 pet may be approved by owner with 300 pet fee upfront plus $25 a month pet fee.
Property Id 308597

(RLNE5887347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

