4222 5th Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME AT THE EAST END OF TOWN! - This is a spacious four bedrooms (1 non-conforming) 2.5 bath single-family home! Features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances including gas range & dining area, spacious master suite w/double closets, updated bathroom & french doors to the fenced back yard. Huge family room w/wood stove and lots of storage. Also, this home has an attached over-sized double garage w/alley access. It's a 5-minute drive to MAFB! MUST SEE!



• Lease Term: 12 Months.

• Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.

• No Smoking.

• Pets on approval.

• Parking: Attached double garage and off-street parking.

• Laundry: Washer & dryer hook-ups.

• Tenant Responsibilities: Lawn Care & Snow Removal.

• Section 8: Not accepted.

• Yard: Yes, fenced



(RLNE5895565)