4222 5th Ave N

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME AT THE EAST END OF TOWN! - This is a spacious four bedrooms (1 non-conforming) 2.5 bath single-family home! Features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances including gas range & dining area, spacious master suite w/double closets, updated bathroom & french doors to the fenced back yard. Huge family room w/wood stove and lots of storage. Also, this home has an attached over-sized double garage w/alley access. It's a 5-minute drive to MAFB! MUST SEE!
• Lease Term: 12 Months.
• Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.
• No Smoking.
• Pets on approval.
• Parking: Attached double garage and off-street parking.
• Laundry: Washer & dryer hook-ups.
• Tenant Responsibilities: Lawn Care & Snow Removal.
• Section 8: Not accepted.
• Yard: Yes, fenced
(RLNE5895565)