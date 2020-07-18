All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4222 5th Ave N

4222 5th Avenue North · (406) 866-2216
Location

4222 5th Avenue North, Great Falls, MT 59405

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4222 5th Ave N · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2707 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME AT THE EAST END OF TOWN! - This is a spacious four bedrooms (1 non-conforming) 2.5 bath single-family home! Features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances including gas range & dining area, spacious master suite w/double closets, updated bathroom & french doors to the fenced back yard. Huge family room w/wood stove and lots of storage. Also, this home has an attached over-sized double garage w/alley access. It's a 5-minute drive to MAFB! MUST SEE!

• Lease Term: 12 Months.
• Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.
• No Smoking.
• Pets on approval.
• Parking: Attached double garage and off-street parking.
• Laundry: Washer & dryer hook-ups.
• Tenant Responsibilities: Lawn Care & Snow Removal.
• Section 8: Not accepted.
• Yard: Yes, fenced

(RLNE5895565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 5th Ave N have any available units?
4222 5th Ave N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4222 5th Ave N have?
Some of 4222 5th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 5th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4222 5th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 5th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4222 5th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 4222 5th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4222 5th Ave N offers parking.
Does 4222 5th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 5th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 5th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4222 5th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4222 5th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4222 5th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 5th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 5th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4222 5th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4222 5th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
