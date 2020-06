Amenities

3 bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 291296



This clean 3 bedroom is located at 3401 Central Ave. This home has single car garage that can be used for a small car or storage. It also has a separate off street parking pad. 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 in the basement. Something hard to find that this home has is the dinning area. There is a bathroom on the main floor and a toilet and shower downstairs. Comes with a washer and dryer in the large laundry area. I almost forgot to mention the Central Air. Rent is $1200 as is the deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric. Lawn care is provided by the owner. CALL Jen with Clear Creek Property Management 406-870-2655 with any questions. You can pick up and application at 1601 2nd Ave N. Suite 200-D.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291296

No Pets Allowed



