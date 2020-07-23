2512 2nd Ave N

Amenities
JUST WHAT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! - This single-family home of 5 bedrooms (1 non-conforming) and 2 baths has all the amenities, character, and charm you've been waiting for. Enjoy spacious living with room to entertain both indoors and outdoors. Excellent curb appeal and a wonderful large private back yard.
This property boasts a formal dining area, new appliances, upgraded finishes, lots of storage, with over 2000 sqft to call your own.
• Lease Term: 12 months
• Monthly Rent: $1495
• Security Deposit: $1495
• Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities
• No Smoking
• Pets accepted (All city ordinances and licensing apply)
• Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
• Off-street parking
• Single car garage
• Section 8: Not accepted
(RLNE5936403)