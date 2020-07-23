All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

2512 2nd Ave N

2512 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2512 2nd Avenue North, Great Falls, MT 59401

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
JUST WHAT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! - This single-family home of 5 bedrooms (1 non-conforming) and 2 baths has all the amenities, character, and charm you've been waiting for. Enjoy spacious living with room to entertain both indoors and outdoors. Excellent curb appeal and a wonderful large private back yard.

This property boasts a formal dining area, new appliances, upgraded finishes, lots of storage, with over 2000 sqft to call your own.

• Lease Term: 12 months
• Monthly Rent: $1495
• Security Deposit: $1495
• Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities
• No Smoking
• Pets accepted (All city ordinances and licensing apply)
• Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
• Off-street parking
• Single car garage
• Section 8: Not accepted

(RLNE5936403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 2nd Ave N have any available units?
2512 2nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, MT.
What amenities does 2512 2nd Ave N have?
Some of 2512 2nd Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 2nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2512 2nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 2nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 2nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2512 2nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2512 2nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 2512 2nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 2nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 2nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 2512 2nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2512 2nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2512 2nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 2nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 2nd Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 2nd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 2nd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
