2512 2nd Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

JUST WHAT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! - This single-family home of 5 bedrooms (1 non-conforming) and 2 baths has all the amenities, character, and charm you've been waiting for. Enjoy spacious living with room to entertain both indoors and outdoors. Excellent curb appeal and a wonderful large private back yard.



This property boasts a formal dining area, new appliances, upgraded finishes, lots of storage, with over 2000 sqft to call your own.



• Lease Term: 12 months

• Monthly Rent: $1495

• Security Deposit: $1495

• Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities

• No Smoking

• Pets accepted (All city ordinances and licensing apply)

• Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

• Off-street parking

• Single car garage

• Section 8: Not accepted



