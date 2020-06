2300 14th Avenue South #22

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

2 Bedroom Condo with a Garage! **LEASING SPECIAL | $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT WITH 1 YEAR LEASE** - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with brand new carpeting throughout located close to the University of Providence, Benefis, Albertsons and Target. Property has an attached single car garage in parking garage, shared coin-op washer and dryer, dishwasher, and balcony overlooking an open courtyard - no pets please. Condo Association covers snow removal.



$875/month + $875 security deposit. Tenants pay gas & electric. 1 year lease.



No Pets Allowed



