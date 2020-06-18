All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

1809 11th Street SW

1809 11th Street Southwest · (406) 866-2216
Location

1809 11th Street Southwest, Great Falls, MT 59404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1809 11th Street SW · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN FOX FARM! - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath home in Fox Farm. Beautiful kitchen with an island and hardwood floors. Large study with built-in desk and french doors. Lots of natural light and a huge master bedroom with a private bath. This home backs up to Montana park, minutes from Meadowlark Elementary, parks, and market place shopping.

Lease Term: 12 Months
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.
Section 8: Not Accepted
No Smoking
Pets: On Approval
Laundry: Washer/dryer hookups.
Parking: Single attached garage.
Yard: Fenced backyard
Tenant Responsibilities: Snow Removal and Lawn Care

(RLNE5694950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 11th Street SW have any available units?
1809 11th Street SW has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1809 11th Street SW have?
Some of 1809 11th Street SW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 11th Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1809 11th Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 11th Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 11th Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 1809 11th Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 1809 11th Street SW does offer parking.
Does 1809 11th Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 11th Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 11th Street SW have a pool?
No, 1809 11th Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1809 11th Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1809 11th Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 11th Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 11th Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 11th Street SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1809 11th Street SW has units with air conditioning.
