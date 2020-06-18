1809 11th Street SW

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN FOX FARM! - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath home in Fox Farm. Beautiful kitchen with an island and hardwood floors. Large study with built-in desk and french doors. Lots of natural light and a huge master bedroom with a private bath. This home backs up to Montana park, minutes from Meadowlark Elementary, parks, and market place shopping.



Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.

Section 8: Not Accepted

No Smoking

Pets: On Approval

Laundry: Washer/dryer hookups.

Parking: Single attached garage.

Yard: Fenced backyard

Tenant Responsibilities: Snow Removal and Lawn Care



(RLNE5694950)