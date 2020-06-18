1809 11th Street SW

Amenities
SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN FOX FARM! - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath home in Fox Farm. Beautiful kitchen with an island and hardwood floors. Large study with built-in desk and french doors. Lots of natural light and a huge master bedroom with a private bath. This home backs up to Montana park, minutes from Meadowlark Elementary, parks, and market place shopping.
Lease Term: 12 Months
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.
Section 8: Not Accepted
No Smoking
Pets: On Approval
Laundry: Washer/dryer hookups.
Parking: Single attached garage.
Yard: Fenced backyard
Tenant Responsibilities: Snow Removal and Lawn Care
(RLNE5694950)