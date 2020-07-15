Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

159 Wagonwheel Road Available 08/24/20 Wagon Wheel 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Large Garage! - Private surroundings in this custom built, 2 Bedroom 2 bath home on 18 acres of forested land with a bonus room with lots of possibilities.

This home has a large detached 2 car garage/shop with adjacent carport, two covered decks and end of the road privacy.

Vermont Casting gas fireplace to keep you toasty warm in the winter months, double drawer dishwasher, side by side frig. Downstairs has a stand alone freezer and washer/dryer hookups add to the home's appeal. Large driveway to park your vehicles, or camper!



