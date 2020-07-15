All apartments in Flathead County
159 Wagonwheel Road

159 Wagon Wheel Rd · (406) 862-5994
Location

159 Wagon Wheel Rd, Flathead County, MT 59937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 159 Wagonwheel Road · Avail. Aug 24

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
159 Wagonwheel Road Available 08/24/20 Wagon Wheel 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Large Garage! - Private surroundings in this custom built, 2 Bedroom 2 bath home on 18 acres of forested land with a bonus room with lots of possibilities.
This home has a large detached 2 car garage/shop with adjacent carport, two covered decks and end of the road privacy.
Vermont Casting gas fireplace to keep you toasty warm in the winter months, double drawer dishwasher, side by side frig. Downstairs has a stand alone freezer and washer/dryer hookups add to the home's appeal. Large driveway to park your vehicles, or camper!

(RLNE2175188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

