1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:01 PM

1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R

1004 Cruiser Lane · (406) 577-1477
Location

1004 Cruiser Lane, Belgrade, MT 59714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this spacious 3BR/2BA condo in Belgrade!

On the main level, you will find the Living Room, Kitchen, Dining area and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms. Just at the top of the stairs to the left, you will find the master bedroom with it's own bath. On your right, you will find the laundry area with washer/dryer included. Heading down the hall, you will find 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath to the left. Unit has a single car attached garage.

Lease Term is one year and will renew on an annual basis.

Tenants are responsible for gas/electric. Water/Sewer/Trash/Landscape Care/Snow Removal all included. No Pets. No Smoking.

Contact our office to set up your showing today! Applications can be found online at platinumbozeman.com. ** This unit is currently occupied, a minimum of 48 hours notice is required for all showings. Out of respect for the tenants, all showings must be during regular business hours.

**Photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R have any available units?
1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belgrade.
Does 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R offers parking.
Does 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R have a pool?
No, 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R have accessible units?
No, 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R does not have units with air conditioning.

