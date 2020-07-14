1004 Cruiser Lane, Unit R.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this spacious 3BR/2BA condo in Belgrade!



On the main level, you will find the Living Room, Kitchen, Dining area and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms. Just at the top of the stairs to the left, you will find the master bedroom with it's own bath. On your right, you will find the laundry area with washer/dryer included. Heading down the hall, you will find 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath to the left. Unit has a single car attached garage.



Lease Term is one year and will renew on an annual basis.



Tenants are responsible for gas/electric. Water/Sewer/Trash/Landscape Care/Snow Removal all included. No Pets. No Smoking.



Contact our office to set up your showing today! Applications can be found online at platinumbozeman.com. ** This unit is currently occupied, a minimum of 48 hours notice is required for all showings. Out of respect for the tenants, all showings must be during regular business hours.



**Photos coming soon!