6708 Jessie Hoyt

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Now leasing a 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Flex Space In Olive Branch- Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or ema



Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with flex space adjacent to fourth bedroom. Located in Olive Branch, and zoned for highly rated schools this home offers the following:



2346 SF

Split Floor Plan

Master Bedroom On Main Floor

4th Bedroom On and Flex Space Upper Level

Wood Flooring

Tile Flooring

Granite Counter Tops

Full Appliance Package with Stainless Steel Appliances

Tile Surround Tub

Separate Tub/Shower

Double Vanity

Designer Paint

Ceiling Fans

Brushed Bronze Finishes



Fantastic location with easy access to 302, Highway 55, shopping, and dining,and great schools. Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3



Standard security deposit is $ 1725.00 and is conditonal based upon overall credit and rental history.



(RLNE2903196)