6708 Jessie Hoyt

Amenities
Now leasing a 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Flex Space In Olive Branch- Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or ema
Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with flex space adjacent to fourth bedroom. Located in Olive Branch, and zoned for highly rated schools this home offers the following:
2346 SF
Split Floor Plan
Master Bedroom On Main Floor
4th Bedroom On and Flex Space Upper Level
Wood Flooring
Tile Flooring
Granite Counter Tops
Full Appliance Package with Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Surround Tub
Separate Tub/Shower
Double Vanity
Designer Paint
Ceiling Fans
Brushed Bronze Finishes
Fantastic location with easy access to 302, Highway 55, shopping, and dining,and great schools. Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3
Standard security deposit is $ 1725.00 and is conditonal based upon overall credit and rental history.
