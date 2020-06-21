All apartments in Olive Branch
6708 Jessie Hoyt
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6708 Jessie Hoyt

6708 Jesse Hays Drive · (901) 244-4453 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6708 Jesse Hays Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6708 Jessie Hoyt · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Now leasing a 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Flex Space In Olive Branch- Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or ema

Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with flex space adjacent to fourth bedroom. Located in Olive Branch, and zoned for highly rated schools this home offers the following:

2346 SF
Split Floor Plan
Master Bedroom On Main Floor
4th Bedroom On and Flex Space Upper Level
Wood Flooring
Tile Flooring
Granite Counter Tops
Full Appliance Package with Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Surround Tub
Separate Tub/Shower
Double Vanity
Designer Paint
Ceiling Fans
Brushed Bronze Finishes

Fantastic location with easy access to 302, Highway 55, shopping, and dining,and great schools. Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3

Standard security deposit is $ 1725.00 and is conditonal based upon overall credit and rental history.

(RLNE2903196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Jessie Hoyt have any available units?
6708 Jessie Hoyt has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6708 Jessie Hoyt have?
Some of 6708 Jessie Hoyt's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Jessie Hoyt currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Jessie Hoyt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Jessie Hoyt pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Jessie Hoyt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olive Branch.
Does 6708 Jessie Hoyt offer parking?
No, 6708 Jessie Hoyt does not offer parking.
Does 6708 Jessie Hoyt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Jessie Hoyt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Jessie Hoyt have a pool?
No, 6708 Jessie Hoyt does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Jessie Hoyt have accessible units?
No, 6708 Jessie Hoyt does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Jessie Hoyt have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Jessie Hoyt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 Jessie Hoyt have units with air conditioning?
No, 6708 Jessie Hoyt does not have units with air conditioning.
