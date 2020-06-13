Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Madison, MS with balcony

45 Apartments for rent in Madison, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
413 Brentwood Dr
413 Brentwood Drive, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3/2 For Rent in Madison - Now available for rent, this home in North Place has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and new flooring.

1 Unit Available
14 PEPPERMILL DR
14 Peppermill Drive, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
3BR/2BA, tiled kitchen counters and back-splash, stainless appliances, gas stove and single basin sink which makes cleaning easier. Ceramic floors throughout.
27 Units Available
27 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,258
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
257 Falls Crossing
257 Falls Xing, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
257 Falls Crossing Available 06/25/20 Beautiful Home for Rent in Falls Crossings! - This great property will be available in late June for move-in, and is sure to go quickly! It features three bedrooms and two baths, a nice split floor-plan, wood
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$905
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
The Gables
880 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,313
1332 sqft
Nice location just across from the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir and close to shopping and dining. Units featuring well-equipped kitchens, open floorplans and walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1998 Lincolnshire Blvd
1998 Lincolnshire Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Three bedroom two bath in Blackthorne Subdivision 1,431 sq ft Built in 2005 Split plan with front and back porches Gas log fireplace Separate shower in master bathroom 2 car garage Partially fenced backyard Deposit is equal to one month's

1 Unit Available
123 Devlin Dr
123 Devlin Drive, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1779 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - This beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a must have! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets, lovely flooring and great family time space.

1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.

1 Unit Available
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed, 2 bath apartment in Jackson! - This great 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in The Diplomat community has it all! Free access to the clubhouse and pool, gated, covered parking and a quiet atmosphere! Apartment comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
726 Hawthorn Green Drive
726 Hawthorn Green, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ridgeland. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, small yard, deck, and screened in porch. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 Unit Available
214 Foxboro
214 Foxboro Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1224 sqft
Stylish 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath brick home in Northeast Jackson (39211). Ceiling fans. Tile floor in Kitchen. Laundry area. Storage room. Fenced back yard with patio for cookouts and entertaining. Convenient to schools, shopping and transportation.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
204 CROSSCREEK DR
204 Crosscreek Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Literally like brand new... fresh paint and new flooring throughout! 2 car attached garage, private patio, fully fenced back yard that backs up to a tree line for even more privacy... this one won't last long.

1 Unit Available
206 HUMMINGBIRD CV
206 Hummingbird Cove, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath on quiet cul-de-sac in Barnett Bend of Brandon! HUGE living area with fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Dining combo that opens up to the spacious kitchen with refrigerator, and lots of counter/cabinet space.

1 Unit Available
412 PORT ARBOR
412 Port Arbor, Rankin County, MS
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
WATERFRONT! Totally Redone with much attention to detail! Fresh paint !! So many high end updates and upgrades!Amazing home on the water in Arbor Landing.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
107 South Park Dr
107 South Park Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Wonderfully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Northeast Jackson. Fresh paint and granite counter tops. Massive fenced in back yard. Enclosed garage. Unit comes stocked with all appliances. Turn key and ready to move in today.

1 Unit Available
256 BUCKHEAD DR
256 Buckhead Dr, Madison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
Rare opportunity. New construction. Great new open floor plan. Large rooms with formal dining, large den overlooking beautiful fireplace and bookshelves. Nice open kitchen with granite island and keeping room. Nice split plan.

1 Unit Available
5170 Ridgewood Rd
5170 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath for rent in Northeast Jackson! - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home for rent on Ridgewood Road (driveway on Newland St)! No carpet and a large fenced backyard, and also a large covered porch with a 2-car garage! Visit our
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Madison, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Madison renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

