Home
/
Horn Lake, MS
/
Waverly
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Waverly

Open Now until 5:30pm
7101 Tulane Rd · (662) 235-8923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS 38637

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

CHANDLER-1

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

CHANDLER-2

$880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

2 Bedrooms

ROSEBUD-1

$860

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

ROSEBUD-2

$935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

3 Bedrooms

MONARCH-1

$980

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

MONARCH-2

$1,055

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waverly.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
e-payments
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to month, 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: Application fee 18 years of age and older $50 Administrative Fee $125
Deposit: Deposit $250 to $550
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 45 lbs non-aggressive
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $10
restrictions: 45 lbs non-agressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $10
restrictions: 45 lbs non-agressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage available in 1st level units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waverly have any available units?
Waverly offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $805, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $860, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $980. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Horn Lake, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Horn Lake Rent Report.
What amenities does Waverly have?
Some of Waverly's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waverly currently offering any rent specials?
Waverly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waverly pet-friendly?
Yes, Waverly is pet friendly.
Does Waverly offer parking?
Yes, Waverly offers parking.
Does Waverly have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waverly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waverly have a pool?
Yes, Waverly has a pool.
Does Waverly have accessible units?
Yes, Waverly has accessible units.
Does Waverly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waverly has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Waverly?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

