Apartment List
/
MS
/
gautier
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gautier, MS

Finding an apartment in Gautier that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated January 22 at 06:44am
7 Units Available
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
1 Bedroom
$877
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1408 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Kingfisher Drive
1725 Kingfisher Drive, Gautier, MS
4 Bedrooms
$700
1474 sqft
BUILT: 1975 Cute 4 bedroom, 1 bath single level home with tiled flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen, fenced in yard, and driveway/ street parking. Central AC/ Heat. Appliances include stove.
Results within 5 miles of Gautier
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
18 Units Available
Colonial Manor
1823 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
1 Bedroom
$575
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
852 sqft
You will find solace and comfort living at Colonial Manor. Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, our community is only minutes away from a variety of delicious eateries, shops, exceptional schools, parks, fishing piers and the beach.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1309 Oak St.
1309 Oak Street, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
1309 Oak St. Available 06/19/20 Ocean Springs Three bedroom Coming Soon - This three bedroom two bath home features a large tiled open living room with eat in dining nook.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
65 Fairwood Drive
65 Fairwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2450 sqft
65 Fairwood Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large family home in Ocean Springs School District! - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers over 2400 square feet of living space! Split floor plan, formal dining, double sided fireplace, open

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Gautier
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
67 Units Available
Eden Manor
2917 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Located minutes from Signal International, restaurants and parks. Close to the Gulf of Mexico. Pet-friendly. On-site grill area, pool and picnic space. Updated interiors with contemporary finishes.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
$885
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Hartford Commons
3201 Eden St, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Luxurious community features online rent payment, off street parking, and laundry facilities. Apartments have dishwasher, electronic thermostat, and high ceilings. Located just minutes from IG Levy Memorial Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
715 Cottage Square Lane
715 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
475 sqft
Cottage close to Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with nice sized kitchen and larger "bump outs" to create more square footage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Elliot Place
102 Elliott Place, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1488 sqft
102 Elliot Place Available 07/01/20 Cute home, New kitchen, Near Downtown Ocean Springs! - This property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath with the master bathroom being a half bath. New kitchen. Fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 Cottage Square
602 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
547 sqft
Cottage in Ocean Springs! (Handicapped Accessible) - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located near Downtown Ocean Springs and directly across from Oak Park Elementary School. Water/sewer is included. This particular unit is handicapped accessible.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Cottage Square Lane
605 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
544 sqft
Cottage living near Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage with precious front porch that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. No carpeting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2113 23rd Street
2113 23rd Street, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
754 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Pascagoula off of Ingalls Avenue. **Receive a $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT if rent is paid on or before the 25th of each month!!** *All pets are subject to management approval and Rental Agreement policy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
5907 Meadow Drive
5907 Meadow Drive, Moss Point, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1560 sqft
**Receive a $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT if rent is paid on or before the 25th of each month!!** This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now and move in ready!! No inside pets allowed!! Please visit our Facebook page @dronetrealty and send

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
103 Armand Oaks
103 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent close to downtown Ocean Springs, the beach and entertainment. The unit has granite counter top's, stainless appliance package.

1 of 10

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
111 Earle Taylor Ln
111 Earle Taylor Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1216 sqft
Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs! 111 Earle Taylor - Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs. The townhouse features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and tiled floors in living areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gautier, MS

Finding an apartment in Gautier that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Gautier 2 BedroomsGautier 3 Bedrooms
Gautier Apartments with BalconyGautier Apartments with Parking
Gautier Dog Friendly ApartmentsGautier Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALBiloxi, MSDaphne, ALGulfport, MSPascagoula, MSFairhope, ALGulf Shores, AL
Spanish Fort, ALSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MS
St. Martin, MSLong Beach, MSOcean Springs, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill College